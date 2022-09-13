Small granules with a big effect: plastics only become colorful, durable and usable through the incorporation of additives. Therefore, granules with a high concentration of colorants, other additives or fillers, so-called masterbatches, are often added to the raw polymers in the production of plastics. Ceresana now publishes the third, completely revised edition of the „Masterbatches“ market study. The market researchers expect global demand for plastic masterbatches to rise to almost 5.5 million tonnes by 2031.

Precise Dosing, Easy Processing

Polyethylene and other thermoplastics can also be modified with powders, pastes or liquids. In comparison, however, masterbatches facilitate processing because granules allow the additives to be distributed more evenly in the raw polymer. Pre-mixed concentrates with precisely defined properties increase process reliability. They also allow the cost-effective purchase of raw polymers in large quantities, which can then be modified for specific applications. Color masterbatches contain pigments or dyes. Additive masterbatches contain, for example, stabilizers, antioxidants, antistatic agents, flame retardants or other plastic additives. Combination masterbatches with different additives are also possible. The concentrates are embedded in a polymer carrier material that is compatible with the plastic to be modified and, for example, complies with the regulations for medical devices, food contact or bioplastics.

Colored Masterbatches Are in Demand

Currently, granules with white pigments are the most widely used type of masterbatch: In 2021, around 1.4 million tonnes were sold worldwide. The plastics industry primarily uses the white pigment titanium dioxide (TiO2) to color toys, electrical appliances, automotive parts, furniture and plastic films, for example, but also to protect them against UV radiation. Titanium dioxide is followed by color masterbatches which include, for example, inorganic and organic pigments, as well as effect pigments. Carbon black (industrial carbon black) is usually used for the color black in plastics. It is especially advantageous for technical polymers: Carbon black is very resistant to color changes and fading – even under extreme outdoor conditions.

Packaging as Main Application

The demand for masterbatches mirrors the global market for plastics: of the current revenues, around one third is generated in the Asia-Pacific region, just under 24% in North America and 22% in Western Europe. The most important areas of application for plastics are packaging, construction products, transportation, electrical and electronics, and other industrial goods. The most important sales market in 2021 was packaging, accounting for 36% of the total demand. Second by a considerable margin was the construction industry. The „packaging“ category includes all masterbatches for flexible plastic packaging, such as films, bags and sacks, and for rigid packaging, such as yogurt pots, cans, bottles and lids.

Current Market Data on Masterbatches

Chapter 1 provides a comprehensive analysis of the world market for plastics masterbatches – including forecasts up to 2031: the development of demand (in tonnes) and revenue (in USD and EUR) is presented for each region. The demand is given separately for the different masterbatch types: white masterbatches, black masterbatches, color masterbatches, additive masterbatches. In addition, the various application areas are examined individually: Packaging, Construction, Transportation, Electrical and Electronics, Industrial Products, other Applications.

In Chapter 2, the 16 most important countries are examined individually, including Germany, the USA, China, Japan and South Korea. Country-specific demand, demand per masterbatch type (white, black, colors, additives) and revenues are shown. Furthermore, the demand for the individual application areas is analyzed.

Chapter 3 provides a useful manufacturer directory of the 55 most important producers of plastic masterbatches. It is clearly arranged by contact details, revenues, profit, product range, production sites and brief profile. The manufacturers listed here include, for example, Alok Masterbatches Pvt. Ltd, Astra Polymers Compounding Co., Ltd, Avient Corporation, Americhem Inc, Ampacet Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Global Colors Group, Lehmann & Voss & Co. KG, Prayag Polytech Pvt. Ltd. and RTP Company.

Further information about the new market study „Masterbatches“ (3rd edition): https://www.ceresana.com/en/market-studies/plastics/masterbatches/

About Ceresana

As one of the world’s leading market research institutes, Ceresana specializes in the chemicals, plastics, packaging and industrial goods sectors, with a focus on bioeconomy and automotive / mobility. Since 2002, companies have benefited from high-quality industry analyses and forecasts. Over 200 market studies provide more than 10,000 clients around the world with the knowledge base for sustainable success.

More about Ceresana at www.ceresana.com

