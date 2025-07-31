Europe is combating the use of single-use packaging: The new EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) aims to reduce packaging waste by at least 15% by 2040. This is already having an impact on the demand for bags and sacks. The consumption of plastic carrier bags continues to decline; in many market segments, the trend is towards paper. Ceresana has now analyzed the entire European market for bags, sacks, and pouches made of polyethylene film, films made of other plastics, woven plastic strips (woven bags), and paper for the fifth time. In addition to market data, forecasts, and company profiles, the new market report also provides background information on the regulatory framework in the EU as well as the economic situation and the situation in the packaging and construction industry in the individual European countries. This includes information on market size, recycling rates, and major companies in the packaging industry.

Paper Instead of Polyethylene?

Many retail chains are now doing away with single-use plastic sacks and promoting reusable shopping bags. In supermarkets, loose fruit and vegetables are increasingly being packaged in small paper bags instead of thin plastic t-shirt bags. This is one reason for the declining consumption of bags, sacks, and pouches made of polyethylene (PE). In contrast, demand for pouch packaging made from other films is recording growth, for example because the plastic grades BOPP and BOPET have special properties. At the same time, the consumption of garbage bags is also increasing slightly because fewer and fewer plastic carrier bags are finding a second use as bin liners. However, market researchers at Ceresana expect the amount of household waste to fall in most European countries over the next few years – and with it the demand for waste bags made of paper or bioplastics.

Trend Towards Specialization and Customization

Around 7.8 million tonnes of bags are currently produced in Europe every year. Production is highest in Türkiye. Smart packaging, for example with sensors for temperature monitoring or interactive elements such as QR codes, artificial intelligence, digitalized production processes, and robotics are increasingly making it possible to tailor packaging to individual customer requirements, for example through flexible designs, small print runs, or target group-specific campaigns. In the context of the circular economy and bio-economy, recyclable, reusable, or bio-based packaging is becoming increasingly important. According to Ceresana’s market analysis, stand-up pouches continue to expand their market share: Food, hygiene, and personal care products, as well as pet food, are products that are increasingly being packaged in stand-up pouches. The demand for heavy-duty and industrial bags, such as big bags (FIBC: flexible intermediate bulk containers), is particularly dependent on the construction industry and the demand for building materials.

Current European Market Analysis “Bags, Sacks, and Pouches”:

Chapter 1 offers an overview of the European market for bags, sacks, and pouches, including growth forecasts until 2033. Data on production and demand volumes as well as on the individual material types and application areas are listed in clear tables and figures.

In chapter 2, production (split by plastics and paper), demand (split by polyethylene, other plastic films, woven plastics, and paper) as well as imports and exports (split by plastics and paper) are analyzed for 22 individual countries. In addition, detailed information on the demand for bags, sacks, and pouches is provided for the eight most important markets in Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Russia, Spain, Türkiye, United Kingdom) and broken down into individual application areas. The production of bags for these countries is broken down by material: polyethylene (LDPE, LLDPE, HDPE), other plastics, woven plastics, paper. These applications are examined in detail for plastics: carrier bags, garbage bags, heavy-duty and industrial sacks, pouch packaging for food (frozen food, ready meals and soups, confectionary, savory snacks, baked goods, fresh fruit and vegetables, pasta, rice, and other foods) and other applications. For paper bags, the following applications are analyzed: carrier bags, heavy-duty and industrial sacks, pouch packaging for food (baked goods, fresh fruit and vegetables, flour, sugar, and other food), other applications (including garbage bags). In contrast, packaging made of cotton, jute, or other materials is not examined in this study.

Chapter 3 provides useful company profiles of the most important manufacturers of bags, sacks, and pouches in Europe, clearly arranged according to contact details, revenues, net income, product range, production sites, and profile summary, as well as product types and applications. Detailed profiles of 75 manufacturers are provided, such as Mondi Group, DS Smith plc, Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Wihuri Group, Melitta Group Management GmbH & Co. KG, SIG Group, Amcor plc, and Grupo Armando Alvarez, S.A.

Further information on the new edition of the market study "Bags, Sacks, and Pouches – Europe" (5th edition)

About Ceresana

As one of the world’s leading market research institutes, Ceresana specializes in the chemicals, plastics, packaging, and industrial goods sectors. Special focus areas are bio-economy and automotive / mobility. Companies have been benefiting from our high-quality industry analyses and forecasts since 2002. More than 250 market studies provide more than 10,000 customers around the world with the knowledge base for their sustainable success. Learn more about Ceresana at www.ceresana.com

