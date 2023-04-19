Tractebel reaches 2022 emissions target

In 2021 Tractebel announced its journey to contribute to global carbon neutrality, our commitment to both significantly reduce our carbon footprint and neutralize our residual emissions for 2022 and onwards. The recent completion of our carbon assessment confirms that we met our reduction target. In parallel, the project identification and budget allocation for neutralization have now been confirmed.

To contribute to global net-zero goals, in 2021 Tractebel set in motion a robust plan to reduce its carbon emissions by 20% and to neutralize its residual emissions by the end of 2022. We have now completed a comprehensive company carbon assessment for year 2022. Results show that we achieved our goal of 20% emissions reduction as compared to the pre-Covid 2019 benchmark.

Reducing Tractebel’s emissions

Our company-wide lowered emissions rate is due in part to the implementation of actions in line with our Contribution to Global Carbon Neutrality roadmap. Initiatives like lower-carbon commuting, reduction of our office space and green electricity supply to buildings all contributed to reaching our carbon reduction goal.

Neutralizing our residual emissions

We also pledged to neutralize our remaining emissions by purchasing high-quality, certified carbon offsets from projects that contribute to the protection of biodiversity, promote social benefits, and ultimately support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Our Carbon & Climate team identified and made recommendations for projects to finance, and Tractebel approved the neutralization budget in February 2023.

Going forward, we will continue to reduce our emissions year-over-year as per COP21 recommendations, while neutralizing residual emissions by financing select projects that contribute directly to global decarbonization.

To find out more about Tractebel’s neutralization goals and roadmap, how we assess our impact and approach the residual emissions aspects, read the interview with David Levrat, our new Head of Carbon & Climate.

“Our commitment to emissions reduction is a natural move for a company like Tractebel. We understand the urgency of climate change and, together with our clients, are firmly committed to playing a key role in decarbonizing the energy matrix. While I’m proud of what we have already achieved, we need to do more. In relative terms, neutralizing residual emissions is the easy part. The challenge lies in continuing to reduce our company’s own emissions year-over-year in line with COP21 guidelines towards global net zero goals.”

Philippe Van Troeye, Tractebel CEO

