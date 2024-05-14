Water continues to gain in importance as a solvent: Water-based paints and coatings, which are comparatively environmentally friendly, already satisfy more than half of demand in Europe. According to the latest Ceresana report on coatings, Europeans consume a total of around 9.2 million tonnes of paints and varnishes every year. Increasingly, bio-based coatings are being used, which can be combined well with bio-insulation materials, bio-adhesives and other sustainable construction materials. However, sales of paint products based on plastics such as acrylic, alkyd, epoxy, polyurethane or polyester are also increasing. Vinyl paints alone currently account for around 23% of total demand. Ceresana’s market researchers provide forecasts up to the year 2032: In the European coatings market, they expect the strongest growth for acrylic paints.

Cautious outlook for the construction industry

Ceresana does not anticipate stronger growth in the construction industry, the largest area of application for paints and coatings, until 2025 at the earliest. The institute’s market analysts forecast that around 56% of all coatings in Europe will be purchased by the construction industry in 2032: Facade and interior wall paints for residential construction, but also architectural paints for commercial construction and infrastructure projects. At present, commercial construction is generally developing better than residential construction; however, demand for office properties is falling. Both new construction and the renovation segment are suffering from the weak economic situation of the construction sector. However, the various construction segments are developing differently in each European country. Ceresana expects demand for paints and coatings in the construction sector to grow by an average of 1.2% per year overall. After buildings, industrial goods are the second largest area of application for coatings. The most dynamic growth in demand is in the wood processing and transportation sectors.

Current 6th edition of the market study “Paints and Coatings – Europe”:

Chapter 1 provides a comprehensive analysis of the European market for paints and coatings – including forecasts up to 2032: The development of production and demand (both in tonnes) and revenues (in dollars and euros) is clearly illustrated. The application areas of paints and coatings are considered individually, both in terms of demand in tonnes and revenues in US dollars. A distinction is made between the following areas: Construction, Industry (coil coating, others), Transportation (OEM, refinish coatings, marine coatings), Wood processing, other applications. The application area “construction” is additionally subdivided into the various construction segments: New Construction, Renovation, Residential construction, Non-residential Construction. The demand for paints and coatings is broken down by product types: Vinyl, Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane (PUR), Polyester, other polymers and other paints and coatings. The study also breaks down the market data for the various technologies: Water-based paints and coatings, Solvent-based paints and coatings, Powder coatings, other technologies.

Chapter 2 examines 23 European sales markets for coating materials individually: most EU countries as well as the UK, Norway, Russia, Switzerland, and Turkey. The following are shown in each case: production, demand, revenues, and trade of paints and varnishes. The demand is shown for the various application areas, product types and technologies. In contrast to the previous study, revenues are now also broken down by application area. In addition, the “construction” application area is also divided into the four construction segments at country level.

Chapter 3 provides company profiles of the largest European manufacturers of paints and coatings, clearly arranged according to contact details, revenues, profit, product range, production sites, and profile summary. Detailed profiles of 71 paints and coatings producers are supplied, e.g. AkzoNobel N.V., Altana AG, BASF Coatings GmbH, DAW SE, Hempel AS, Jotun AS, PPG Industries, Inc., Sherwin-Williams Sweden AB, Sika AG, and Sto SE & Co. KGaA.

