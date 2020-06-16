Tractebel supports TenneT in the implementation of 145 km HV line in Germany

Germany’s biggest transmission grid operator, TenneT, has awarded Tractebel the contract for contributing in the project execution of a 380 kV overhead line, covering a distance of 145 km between Dollern and Landesbergen. The “A250 Stade-Landesbergen” project will make a key contribution towards the success of the energy transition in Germany.

Tractebel’s technical concept and experience in the management of major projects were competitive enough to win the contract. The team, with Tractebel Engineering GmbH as the lead company, will be supporting this project over the next six years as an EPCM project together with external partners such as the ERM Group or EQOS Energie Deutschland GmbH.

Around 30 Tractebel experts from different Tractebel corporate units such as Lahmeyer Deutschland, Tractebel DOC and Tractebel Romania will be providing their combined know-how. One important task will be coordinating the cooperation between the internal and external partners across the various project stages.

This is one of the first EPCM projects for TenneT. EPCM, or Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management, stands for a wider form of project implementation. Within the framework of the EPCM agreement, Tractebel is responsible for the complete project management for the construction of essential parts of the overhead line, including the management and coordination of the planning, design and construction.

Dr. Thomas Brandstätt, Chairman of the Management Board at Tractebel Engineering GmbH, is convinced: “The energy transition in Germany will only be successful if the increase in offshore wind energy and solar energy is integrated with the expansion of the grid. The TenneT A250 grid expansion project is therefore a critical factor in Germany’s drive to achieve its climate goals.”

COVID-19 also sets special challenges for this project right from the onset. Work with the client and the project team on the initial stage kicked off with a workshop which, as is standard in corona times, was held digitally.

About Tractebel

Tractebel is one of the world’s leading engineering companies with more than 150 years of experience in energy, water and urban projects. By combining strategy, design and engineering into one fully-integrated service, Tractebel’s 5,000 experts deliver game-changing solutions for a sustainable future and the zero-carbon transition our world needs. With projects developed in more than 150 countries, Tractebel has local offices in Europe, Africa, Asia, Middle East and Latin America. Tractebel registered a turnover of 671 million Euros in 2019.

The Lahmeyer Group was acquired by Brussels-based Tractebel in 2014. Our customers such as development banks, energy ministries and water and energy supply companies throughout the world benefit from the combined strength of the Tractebel Group. Tractebel is part of the ENGIE Group, based in Paris. www.tractebel-engie.com

With around 5,000 employees in Germany, the ENGIE Group covers the entire spectrum of the energy and service business in the country. ENGIE offers future-oriented clients solutions, infrastructure services and low CO2 energy generation for industry and cities and generated a turnover of 1.7 bn Euro in 2019. www.engie.com

Contact

Tractebel Engineering GmbH

Sabine Wulf, Head of Marketing Communications & CSR

Friedberger Straße 173

D-61118 Bad Vilbel

Phone: +49 (61 01) 55 – 0

info-de@tractebel.engie.com