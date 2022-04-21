Tractebel officially reaccredited to determine wind energy potential

Anyone investing in a wind power project wants assurance that it will pay off. The Tractebel experts are officially approved to forecast wind potential and energy yield at sites across the globe.

Tractebel has been officially authorized to assess the potential of wind power sites according to international standards on a global scale. Prior to designating a wind power site, the renewable energy experts can determine wind potential and calculate energy yields from wind turbines. The German Accreditation Body (DAkkS) recently approved the renewal of Tractebel’s qualification to do so as per global regulatory and legal standards.

Yield forecasts according to international quality standards

The wind potential and energy yield forecasts that Tractebel prepares worldwide on behalf of clients are an essential part of project pre-planning. Assessments are based on wind conditions at the respective locations. All processes, from the request for quote to the data evaluation and the report form, are ISO DIN 17025-regulated. As the teams also follow the specifications of Technical Guideline 6 of the Fördergesellschaft Windenergie (FGW; a global renewable energy standardization organization), the assessments also meet this internationally recognized quality standard.

The procedure used by the team of experts to prepare the yield assessments has been approved since 2007.

Regular audits, such as that recently (and successfully) completed, ensure the current state of science and technology as well as the ongoing validity of the DAkkS accreditation. Approval requires a high degree of transparency, compliance and ethics, cornerstones of all Tractebel projects. To ensure the success of renewable energy projects worldwide, the team constantly puts its methods and technologies to the test, adapts them to the latest findings and continuously develops new tools.

Measurement data is crucial to determining a wind power site. By using wind measuring masts, as shown above, this data is collected and evaluated by the experts.

„Our accreditation creates confidence among clients, investors and banks. This promotes investments in wind energy projects, thus contributing to the reduction of harmful emissions. The gradual replacement of fossil fuels also reduces local dependence on international suppliers, which remains excessive in many countries.“

Company information

As one of the world’s largest engineering companies, Tractebel offers pioneering strategies for a climate-neutral future. Around 5,000 employees develop engineering solutions for complex projects in the fields of energy, water and urban infrastructure. Tractebel customers benefit from 150 years of experience and the local know-how of experts in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America. Revenue generated in 2020 was € 581 million. Tractebel is part of the ENGIE Group, an international low-carbon energy and services company.

