President Akufo-Addo breaks ground for 17 MW PV project

The mission by the government of Ghana to create employment and improve the livelihood of Ghanaians especially northerners, has seen a major boost.

This follows the groundbreaking ceremony by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the commencement of work for a new photovoltaic project in Kaleo and Lawra in the Upper West region. About 3,000 guests attended the ceremony led by President Nana Akufo-Addo and other high-ranking government officials, traditional leaders, the German Consul, technocrats and local citizens.

Tractebel is supporting the project construction as owner’s engineers with assistance from Ghana’s largest electricity supplier, Volta River Authority (VRA), as both companies are erecting two PV power plants in the Upper West Region (Sahel zone) with a total capacity of 17 MW.

The projects are part of the VRA’s Renewable Energy programme and will help the country make better use of its domestic resources. The plants are being built in the cities of Lawra and Kaleo and have planned capacities of 4 MW and 13 MW. Both are expected to be completed by the end of this year.

The German government is financing the project from the KfW through an affordable loan agreement between the German and Ghanaian governments.

The VRA and Tractebel Germany (formerly Lahmeyer International) have a long-standing cooperation and are trusted for their expertise in the field of Renewable Energy since 2011.

Tractebel supervised the construction of the 2.5 MW Navrongo solar PV project as owner’s engineer which was commissioned in 2013.

Our experts train the client’s employees in the subject of renewable energy, focusing on photovoltaic, wind energy and CSP (Concentrated Solar Power) technologies. Tractebel is also responsible for jointly planning pilot projects and collaborating on comprehensive studies and tests as well as concepts for integrating renewable energy into the VRA portfolio.

About Tractebel

At the helm of the Energy Transition, Tractebel provides a full range of engineering and advisory services throughout the life cycle of its clients’ projects, including design and project management. As one of the world’s leading engineering and advisory companies and with more than 150 years of experience, it’s our mission to actively shape the world of tomorrow. With about 5,000 experts and presence in more than 70 countries, we are able to offer our customers multidisciplinary solutions in energy, water and urban. www.tractebel.engie.com

Contact

Tractebel Engineering GmbH

Sabine Wulf, Head of Marketing Communications & CSR

Friedberger Straße 173

D-61118 Bad Vilbel

Phone: +49 (61 01) 55 – 0

info-de@tractebel.engie.com