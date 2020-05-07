New Software Transforms How Local Businesses Reach Homeowners in Massachusetts

Braintree, MA, May 7, 2020 — Local Leads 365, a new, digitally fast and rich software platform was recently launched to help local service providers and merchants identify and reach potential customers more quickly. Developed by Gibbs Software Solutions, a company based in Braintree, Massachusetts, the new, robust application can deliver real estate transaction data for any town in Massachusetts.

The key advantage? Local Leads 365 provides new homeowner information the day after closing — not 1-12 months later, like many competitors. The leads are automatically delivered to the subscribers’ devices daily.

Additionally, the Local Leads 365 platform offers easy to customize templates for the merchant to entice the consumer via letters, post cards and flyers. And this activity can be seamlessly integrated into most Customer Relationship Management systems (CRMs). The software can also easily search for data based on “triggers”, such as homes with acreage exceeding 20,000 square feet or home values in excess of $500,000. This lets local service providers find and directly target specific customer types.

“We worked long and hard to create a platform that the small business owner or office manager could quickly adapt and use to generate new and lifelong customers,” noted Denver Gibbs, founder of Gibbs Software and Local Leads 365. “We have already received tremendous response from oil dealers, landscapers, painters, roofers, plumbers, electricians, home security, handymen, flooring, furniture stores, dental offices, financial planners, insurance brokers and auto service. The early adopters tell us that the platform is easy and fun to use and it instantly connects them with newcomers to the area in search of reliable resources.”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the percentage of Americans that move every year equates to 14% of the population (or roughly 40 million). The average homeowner spent $9,081 last year on home services, according to HomeAdvisor. The costs broke down as follows: $7,560 on home improvements. $1,105 on home maintenance. By virtue of their new circumstances, new homeowners are the nation’s leading spenders.

For more information about Local Leads 365, please visit www.LocalLeads365.com or call (781) 343-1932.

Media Contact:

Steven V. Dubin, PR Works

SDubin@PRWorkZone.com

781-582-1061