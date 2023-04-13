Murdick’s Fudge Starts Celebration of 45 Years on Martha’s Vineyard

Edgartown, MA, Oak Bluffs and Vineyard Haven, MA, April 13, 2023 — In Boston, the unofficial beginning of spring starts with Opening Day for the Red Sox and the Boston Marathon. On Martha’s Vineyard, one of the sure signs of spring is the re-opening of Murdick’s Fudge. On Friday, April 14, when Murdick’s Fudge opens its doors at its 25 North Water Street location in Edgartown, it will mark the fudge maker’s 45th year on Martha’s Vineyard.

While the company’s roots date back to 1887 on Mackinac Island in Michigan, Murdick’s Fudge on Martha’s Vineyard has crafted its own identity on the island. That starts with mouth-watering homemade fudge and an opening day lineup for 15 flavors, including: Plain Vanilla, Butter Pecan, Penuche, Chocolate Mint Chip, Smores, Plain Chocolate, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Chocolate Walnut, Peanut Butter, Cape Cod Cranberry and Rocky Road.

“People can always order our fudge online. Yet for many people, a trip to Murdick’s Fudge for some homemade fudge has become an essential part of the experience of visiting Martha’s Vineyard experience, whether it’s for a day trip, a week or longer,” said Mike McCourt, general manager of Murdick’s Fudge of Martha’s Vineyard. “As a way of saying thank you, we’re starting our 45th year with a number of specials and brand new flavors, first in April at our Edgartown store and then on May 15 when we open our remaining stores in Oak Bluffs and Vineyard Haven.”

Murdick’s Fudge has locations at 5 Circuit Avenue Oak Bluffs, MA 02557 and 9 Union Street in Vineyard Haven. The latter location also features Gifford’s ice cream. That will include a weekend long celebration of National Fudge Day starting June 16.

“Over the course of our 45 years here, our customers and staff have been awesome to us. We’ve always made it an effort to do the same in return,” added McCourt.

Murdick’s Fudge has been an active leader and member of the Rotary Club and supporter of the Martha’s Vineyard Boys & Girls Club. Murdick’s Fudge has also been a lead sponsor of The Run of the Chop, an annual 5k run/walk on July 4 to the West Chop Lighthouse in Vineyard Haven.

Murdick’s Fudge is also a supporter and participant in the J1 visa program for college students. Over the years, Murdick’s Fudge has hosted J1 students from Russia, France, Spain, Ireland, England and Scotland. This year’s students will arrive from Jamaica in May and stay through the Labor Day weekend.

Murdick’s Fudge is actively recruiting for local staff on the Island. For more information, applicants can contact mike@murdicks.com.

In addition to its three locations, Murdick’s Fudge has a newly revamped and robust e-commerce website. For more information Murdick’s Fudge and ongoing specials and promotions or to place an order, visit www.murdicks.com. You can also phone 888-55FUDGE (888-553-8343).

Media Contact:

Steven Dubin, PR Works

SDubin@PRWorkZone.com

781-864-1837