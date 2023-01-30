Profiting from climate change and the energy crisis? Pipe manufacturers are certainly not short of tasks: Whether cities are preparing their infrastructure for more frequent heavy rainfall, new wind farms or heat pumps are being connected, networks for district heating and cooling are being built – many current construction projects require the installation or expansion of pipelines. Ceresana has already analyzed the European market for plastic pipes for the sixth time: The demand volume reaches approximately 5.01 million tonnes per year.

Challenges for the construction industry

Plastics are increasingly replacing more traditional materials such as steel and concrete for pipes in the construction industry. The comparatively inexpensive but robust pipes made of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) are mainly used for wastewater and cable protection. Increasingly, other types of plastic are also gaining market share: In drinking water supply, pipes based on polypropylene and polyethylene are competing with PVC pipes. Polypropylene and polyethylene pipes are already widely used in industrial applications and gas supply. However, the construction industry in Europe is now facing a difficult year in 2023: the rapidly rising cost of construction materials is hampering development. The market researchers at Ceresana do not expect a slight reversal of the trend until 2024 at the earliest.

Pipes for broadband cables and irrigation

Products for agriculture are among the areas of application for plastic pipes that are currently developing most dynamically. Droughts and long dry spells are becoming more frequent. Efficient irrigation systems with sensor technology and easy-to-maintain plastic pipes can at least reduce losses for agriculture and horticulture. Ceresana forecasts that the increase in extreme weather phenomena will increase demand for plastic pipes for irrigating agricultural land in Europe by around 1.2% per year. However, the fastest-growing area of application for pipes is cable protection: digitization and the expansion of fiber optic networks make it necessary for expensive broadband cables to be shielded against harmful environmental influences with plastic pipe casings.

Industry analysis and market data on plastic pipes

Chapter 1 of Ceresana’s new market report provides an in-depth analysis of the European market for plastic pipes – including forecasts up to 2031. Key figures are given for revenues and demand, both broken down by plastic grades and areas of application. Chapter 2 provides specific market data on plastic pipes for 24 European countries: Revenues, import and export, production and demand volumes are given. The data on production and demand are broken down into the plastic types: Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and other plastics. In addition, demand is presented for each country broken down into the various application areas: Wastewater disposal, Potable water supply, Cable protection, Gas piping, Agriculture, Industry and other applications. Chapter 3 provides company profiles of the most important plastic pipe manufacturers in Europe, clearly arranged by contact details, revenues, profits, product range, production facilities and brief profile. Detailed profiles are provided by 73 most important producers, such as Aalberts Industries N.V., Aliaxis S.A., Fränkische Rohrwerke Gebr. Kirchner GmbH & Co. KG, Geberit AG, Georg Fischer AG, Pipelife International GmbH, Polyplastic Group, REHAU AG + Co, Tessenderlo Group, Uponor Corporation, and Wavin N.V. Further information about the new market study „Plastic Pipes – Europe” (6th edition)“: https://ceresana.com/en/produkt/plastic-pipes-market-report-europe

About Ceresana

As one of the world’s leading market research institutes, Ceresana specializes in the chemicals, plastics, packaging, and industrial goods sectors. Special focus areas are bio-economy and automotive / mobility. Since 2002, companies have benefited from high-quality industry analyses and forecasts. Over 200 market studies provide more than 10,000 clients around the world with the knowledge base for sustainable success.

More about Ceresana at www.ceresana.com

Ceresana

Mainaustrasse 34

78464 Konstanz

Germany

Press Contact: Martin Ebner, m.ebner@ceresana.com