Green hydrogen energy from waste

The Rhine-Main region in the centre of Germany is looking for solutions to facilitate the energy transition. A Waste-to-Wheels study conducted by our experts shows that waste-to-energy plants can cost-effectively produce green hydrogen to decarbonise transport.

As part of the HyExperts project MH2Regio, all, our team developed a strategy for a regional hydrogen infrastructure in Frankfurt/Main. The federal government supported the project with funds from the HyLand funding programme.

The focus was on the Nordweststadt waste-to-energy plant. In their study, our experts determined a technically and economically optimal overall concept for a complete hydrogen infrastructure – from electrolysis to transport to the refuelling station. The hydrogen produced in the process is to be made available as a green fuel for local and long-distance public transport, heavy goods and freight transport, as well as for inland shipping. The aim of the project was also to develop standardised technical plant concepts for these user groups that can be transferred to other locations and requirements.



The Nordweststadt waste-to-energy plant, the focus of the Tractebel study. © Mainova AG

The results of the study can be summarised as follows:

Due to their special conditions, waste incineration plants have the potential to become nuclei for the development of regional hydrogen infrastructures. The Tractebel study shows that a regional hydrogen infrastructure can also be maintained in an economically attractive way from an operator’s perspective. Subsidies contribute to success just as much as the operators‘ own concepts. Green hydrogen can be produced cost-effectively at waste incineration plants and, as a renewable fuel, contribute to the rapid decarbonisation of mobility in cities.

Felix Knicker, Project Engineer at Tractebel, summarises that, “due to their special conditions, waste-to-energy plants have the potential to become nuclei for the development of regional hydrogen infrastructures: A large proportion of biogenic waste forms the basis for green electricity. Another factor is the mostly convenient location. And last but not least, the company’s own refuse collection vehicles are the first consumers of the clean “fuel”. According to our findings, green hydrogen can be produced cheaply at waste-to-energy plants and, as a renewable fuel, contribute to the rapid decarbonisation of mobility in cities”.

