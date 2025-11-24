New skilled workers for our construction sites do not necessarily have to be robots: Sheep produce insulating mats, fungi grow panels, blue-green algae provide limestone. Innovative building materials made from renewable raw materials are not only interesting for ecological reasons. Climate-friendly, healthy alternatives to conventional, fossil-based construction materials are also becoming increasingly important in economic terms. “Future of BioBuilding”, Ceresana’s next international online event, will provide information on the opportunities that bio-based solutions open up for the construction industry. European experts in particular will also be discussing the hurdles and challenges on the way to a “green” construction industry: from securing biogenic raw materials to industrial scaling and successful implementation on the market.

Inspiring Examples of Sustainable Building

On December 10 and 11, 2025, several keynotes will present new building products based on mycelium, i.e. renewable construction materials made from fungal structures. For example, Helge Schritt of MycoLutions will present acoustic and thermal insulation made from biodegradable composite materials that are held together by fungal threads as a kind of bio-adhesive. Bert Rademakers from Mycelium Materials Europe and Nelson Vaga Galleguillos from Fungarium will also highlight perspectives related to mycelium. Furthermore, hemp is an old crop that is being rediscovered in the context of the Green Deal and the circular economy: Henrik Pauly from Hanfingenieur is enthusiastic about the revolution in the construction industry, while Schönthaler Bausteinwerk GmbH manufactures bricks made from hemp and lime in South Tyrol. Insulation materials made from sheep’s wool have already established themselves on the market: Felicitas Lehner of Isolena Naturfaservliese will provide insights from the field and report on new developments. The keynote speakers and other representatives of the bio-economy promise exciting panel discussions.

Impulses, Exchange, and Networking

The advantages of organic building materials include new opportunities for agricultural regions and the possible utilization of previously unused resources. However, a great deal of research and development is still required, and state regulation is often lagging behind. Roland Klein from the Fraunhofer Institute LBF in Darmstadt will take part in the Ceresana event with a presentation on flame-retardant insulation boards made from agricultural residues. Representatives of start-ups, SMEs, and large companies, specialist media, the investment and finance sector, science and research, politics or administration are invited to the “Future of BioBuilding” event. There will be plenty of networking opportunities on both days of the event to establish contacts, strengthen business relationships, and exchange experiences. In January 2026, the “Future of Bio” digital event series will then continue with another, more specialized construction topic: bio-based paints and coatings.

“Future of BioBuilding” will take place on December 10 and 11, 2025, both as a half-day event. The English-language online event is free of charge. Further Information: https://ceresana.com/en/events/future-of-biobuilding

Registration is already possible on the event platform LineUpr: https://ceresana.lineupr.com/future-of-biobuilding/

About Ceresana

As one of the world’s leading market research institutes, Ceresana specializes in the plastics, chemicals, packaging, and industrial goods sectors. Ceresana has been supporting the dynamically growing circular economy for more than a decade with market analyses on bio-based products and biodegradable materials. The latest Ceresana market studies on insulation materials, paints and coatings, adhesives, plastics, and individual construction products such as pipes, windows, and doors are particularly relevant to the construction industry. With the digital event series “Future of Bio”, Ceresana is creating a platform for experts and specialists to exchange knowledge, utilize synergies, and jointly drive the future of the bio-economy forward. Learn more about Ceresana at www.ceresana.com

