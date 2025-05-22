The transition to an environmentally friendly economic model is a long-term global goal, unaffected by the turbulence of day-to-day politics. The sustainable modernization of the industry offers promising prospects, but is also associated with uncertainty. “One of our surveys showed a great need for discussion on the future of the bio-economy,” says Oliver Kutsch, CEO of Ceresana: “Practical solutions are needed to protect biodiversity and the climate.” The market research company is therefore now organizing a series of online events with the overall title “Future of Bio”. The first event on June 26, 2025 will focus on the bioeconomy in general. Further events on the transformation of the plastics and packaging industry are in preparation for the fall.

Opportunities and Risks of the Bio-Economy

“Future of BioEconomy”, the first event in the new series, brings together relevant players who are actively shaping the future of the bioeconomy – from start-ups as well as large companies, the investment and finance sector, science and research, specialist media, politics, and administration. An exciting program awaits them for a whole day: Keynote speeches by experts provide information and inspiration on trends, innovations, and future markets. The speakers reflect the entire spectrum of the industry – from young start-ups to established large companies such as Wax Solutions GmbH, Stahl Holdings, Northern Technologies International Corporation and Invest-NL. Interested stakeholders from a wide range of sectors will talk about opportunities and challenges during panel discussions. In between, there are plenty of networking opportunities in order to establish contacts and strengthen business relationships.

Forum for Ideas and Impulses

How can ecological responsibility and economic success be combined? Ceresana has been supporting the dynamically growing circular economy for more than a decade with market analyses on bio-based products and biodegradable materials. The Ceresana market report on bioplastics is already available in its eighth edition. New editions of the market studies “Biobased Paints and Coatings” and “Biobased Adhesives” will be published this spring. With the new digital event series “Future of Bio”, Ceresana is now creating a platform for experts and specialists to exchange knowledge, utilize synergies and jointly drive the future of the bio-economy forward.

The online event “Future of BioEconomy” on June 26, 2025 is free of charge. Further information at: https://ceresana.com/en/events/future-of-bioeconomy

Registration on the event platform is already possible at: https://ceresana.lineupr.com/future-of-bioeconomy

About Ceresana

As one of the world’s leading market research institutes, Ceresana specializes in the chemicals, plastics, packaging, and industrial goods sectors. Special focus areas are bio-economy and automotive / mobility. Companies have been benefiting from our high-quality industry analyses and forecasts since 2002 More than 250 market studies provide more than 10,000 customers around the world with the knowledge base for their sustainable success.

Learn more about Ceresana at www.ceresana.com/en

