Stainless: Ceresana Examines the World Market for Plastic Pipes

The construction industry is increasingly suffering from higher prices for building materials. The war over Ukraine and the ongoing corona lockdowns in China are also directly or indirectly affecting plastic pipe manufacturers. So far, the construction industry has come through the crisis better than other industries. Nonetheless, Ceresana’s fifth analysis of the global market for plastic pipes doesn’t expect a market recovery until 2023 at the earliest.

Profitable Prospects for Plastic Pipes

Despite disrupted supply chains, more expensive raw materials and other current challenges, the future outlook remains intact for producers of plastic pipes, pipe components and fittings. Whether heavy rains or droughts are on the increase, extreme weather phenomena in the wake of climate change are forcing investment in more efficient, higher-performance water pipes. Demand for easy-to-maintain plastic pipes for the irrigation of agricultural land will grow in the coming years. Ceresana expects global demand for plastic pipes in the agricultural sector alone to increase by around 2.7% per year up to 2031.

The Pipe Industry Benefits from Megatrends

Urbanization, digitization and electromobility require a massive expansion of infrastructure. Pipes are not necessarily in the public eye, but they are always part of the action: Plastic cable conduits are needed to protect expensive fiber optic networks and electrical lines against damage. In wastewater disposal, potable water and gas supply, dense, low-loss plastic pipes serve to protect the environment.

PVC, PP and PE Plastic Pipes

Pipes made of different types of plastic are used for different applications. Pipes made of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) are comparatively inexpensive and are used for sewage, potable water, and cable protection. However, polypropylene (PP) and polyethylene (PE) pipes are increasingly competing with PVC pipes for drinking water supply – and they already play an important role in industrial applications and gas supply. Pipes can also contribute to the circular economy: In Europe, more than 200,000 tonnes of recycled plastics are already processed into pipes each year.

Current Market Research on Plastic Pipes

Chapter 1 of Ceresana’s new study provides a presentation and analysis of the global market for plastic pipes – including forecasts up to 2031. Revenues, (in USD and EUR) as well as production and demand (in tonnes) of plastic pipes are given for each region of the world.

In Chapter 2 the 16 most important countries are considered individually in terms of demand, imports and exports. The production and demand volumes are divided into the plastic types polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and other plastics. Additionally, the demand for each country is broken down into the individual application areas: sewage, potable water, cable protection, gas supply, agriculture, industry, and other applications.

Chapter 3 provides useful company profiles of the most important plastic pipe manufacturers, structured according to contact details, revenues, profit, product range, production facilities and brief profile. Detailed profiles are provided by 92 manufacturers, such as Aalberts, Aliaxis, Amiblu, Fletcher, Genuit, Georg Fischer, JM Eagle, Lesso, Nan Ya, Pipelife, Sekisui, Tessenderlo, and Uponor.

