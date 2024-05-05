Woodside Dental Care hold Food Drive for Greater Fall River Community Food Pantry

Assonet, MA, May 5, 2024 — One in five Greater Fall River residents is living below the poverty line. As food costs soar, they need your help.

And you can be an active participant in making a difference. Woodside Dental Care is encouraging patients and community members to drop by their 36 South Main Street, Assonet, MA offices to donate canned goods and dry goods from June 1 – June 30.

Specifically, food banks often need items like

– Peanut butter.

– Canned soup.

– Canned fruit.

– Canned vegetables.

– Canned stew.

– Canned fish.

– Canned beans.

– Pasta.

Items can be dropped off during office hours at Woodside Dental. Hours include Monday, 9:30 am – 6:00 pm; Tuesday, 9:30 am – 6:00 pm; Wednesday, 7:00 am – 4:00 pm; Thursday, 7:00 am – 4:00 pm and Friday, 7:00 am – 4:00 pm.

“Our staff live in this community and we try to take care of our neighbors,” noted Dr. Derek Cornetta, the owner of Woodside Dental Care.

He added, “Traditional Food Drives are often help at Thanksgiving when food issues are prominent, but hunger does not take a holiday. Thus, we are reaching out and encouraging people to contribute canned and dry goods during the month of June.”

David Perry, President of the The Greater Fall River Community Food Pantry, serving the towns of Somerset, Swansea, Little Compton, Tiverton, Westport, Freetown and Assonet, expanded, “With canned and dry goods drive like this, we are able to provide up to 900 households every month with the supplemental food and groceries they need to feed their families and lead a healthy life.”

About Woodside Dental Care:

Woodside Dental Care’s mission is to not only maintain a healthy smile, but to completely change perceptions of dentistry and challenge the idea that going to the dentist is unpleasant.

Woodside offers high quality care, maximum convenience, and the kind of friendly service you’d expect at a small Mom & Pop store. For information, visit the offices at 36 South Main Street, Assonet, MA, via the web at https://www.woodsidedental.com/ or call (508) 452-6302.