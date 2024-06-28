Woodside Dental Care Expands Treatment Rooms, Reception Area and Parking Lot

Assonet, MA, June 27, 2024 — Woodside Dental Care, 36 South Main Street, Assonet, MA, officially opened their newly expanded and renovated practice. The state-of-the-art facility now includes six treatment rooms, a luxurious reception area and a room parking lot that can accommodate 29 vehicles.

Woodside Dental Care has been serving Assonet, East Freetown, Berkley, Lakeville and surrounding communities for more than 35 years, offering a wide range of dental services. Services include preventive dentistry; checkups and cleanings; gum disease therapy; teeth whitening; dental implants; dentures; dental crowns and much more.

Dr. Derek Cornetta, DDS, FAGD, the director of the dental practice noted, “We are delighted to welcome more patients, provide them with the comfort and reassurance they need and the easy in and out parking that greatly reduce the stress of a dental appointment.”

In addition to Dr. Cornetta, Woodside Dental feature a second accomplished dentist, Dr. Aliza Hanif DDS.

About Woodside Dental Care:

Woodside Dental Care’s mission is to not only maintain a healthy smile, but to completely change perceptions of dentistry and challenge the idea that going to the dentist is unpleasant.

Woodside offers high quality care, maximum convenience, and the kind of friendly service you’d expect at a small, family-focused practice. For information, visit the offices at 36 South Main Street, Assonet, MA, via the web at https://www.woodsidedental.com/ or call (508) 452-6302.

Media Contact:

Steven Dubin, PR Works

SDubin@PRWorkZone.com

781-582-1061