Wizard of Oz Reimagined, A True Rep Production in Kingston This October

Kingston, MA, September 30, 2023 — Follow the Yellow Brick Road and the True Rep Theatre for a production entitled Wizard of Oz Reimagined at the Beal House, 222 Main St., Kingston, on Oct. 21 at 7:30 and Oct. 22, 28, and 29 at.3:00PM. This unexpected version of a timeless classic, the Wizard of Oz, brings together members of the developmentally disabled community and company members from True Rep Theatre.

Tickets are $30 for general admission and $27 for seniors and students, $20 for kids twelve and under.

“We were made aware of the lack of theatrical opportunities available to differently abled people on the South Shore by one of our company members, who urged us to pursue an inclusive production,” shared Artistic Advisor, Paul Noonan. “We are blown away by the level of talent and enthusiasm everyone is bringing to this production,” said Assoc. Artistic Director Victoria Bond.

“We just want to share the beauty and excitement that this collaboration has awoken for us, as a theatre company and as a community. We hope to make this a regular part of our theatre season,” announced Artistic Director Donald Sheehan. True Rep, true to form, has staged an unexpected and engaging version of this theatre classic that will delight audiences of all ages!

For more information or to purchase tickets or make a donation, please visit https://www.truereptheatre.com/. True Rep Theatre is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit and all donations are tax deductible.