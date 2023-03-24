Why is A Day in The Life of Cowboy Mike and Winston Such a Fun Read?

What your child reads in the early stages of schooling is crucial. If you try to jog your memory and remember the books you read as a child, the first title that popped up is that of a book that ticked all the boxes. As simple as it might seem, writing a children’s book isn’t an everyday chore at the farm!

Author Michael D Eastwood, also known as Cowboy Mike, brings you the perfect book for your child. A Day in The Life of Cowboy Mike and Winston is a fun read that will certainly help your little ones learn a thing or two.

Let’s hop into why that is. Howdy!

Illustrations

From the vivid greenery at the big farm to beautifully sketched characters, the book is masterfully illustrated to make your child want to pick up a pencil and try to give each page their own spin. Each farm animal is given a friendly and welcoming design. You’ll see cows mooing, chickens clucking, and a few of Winston’s fellow horses galloping about at the big farm.

Humor

Everyone wants a good laugh. Michael D Eastwood chooses a comical and lighthearted approach when writing. When Cowboy Mike is working at the farm with his miniature pony friend, Winston, he is also seen sharing some fun moments with him too. Each turn of the page will make your child wish they were living on the farm. That’s how cheerful the writing is.

Friendship

What’s more fun than good old friendship? Needless to say, as soon as you delve into the book, you know Winston and Cowboy Mike have a bond beyond the regular pet-owner relationship. Cowboy Mike truly cares for Winston and treats him with respect. Whether catering to Winston’s growling stomach or tucking him to bed at night, the pet-owner bond is adorably portrayed. If anything, your child might ask you to get them their own Winston by the end of the book.

Being Productive is Fun!

Thinking of limiting yourself to a routine can get pretty boring. As Cowboy Mike and Winston get through the day, Michael D Eastwood shows just how fun being productive with your friend can be. This can also help you motivate your child to form healthy routines and habits by looking at their best friends, Cowboy Mike, and Winston, as they go through their day at the farm. From starting your day right with some yummy breakfast to having a 12 P.M. routine bath, your child will want to set a similar routine.

But perhaps the book is so fun because it teaches children the importance of nature and how beautiful life can be away from the city’s hustle and bustle. Where most people are busy with their phones and disengaged with reality, Michael D Eastwood depicts just how wholesome it can be to be kind to animals.

So, what are you waiting for? Grab a copy of A Day In The Life of Cowboy Mike & Winston to help your child saddle on all the fun! www.michaeldeastwood.com or www.pony4precious.org

