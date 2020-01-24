Why Did Mike Lowrey reconsidered quantum effect of nector!

I just love being in front of the camera. I can’t help it. Something about it just really excites me. I end up either becoming an absolute ham or becoming someone else in a different character.

Since the movie has several shocking moments, I’m betting that the script was also a wild read for you. Did you jump out of your chair when you read that Mike Lowrey was shot in the first act?

I definitely didn’t, but I was very engaged, though, especially the whole “la bruja” witch aspect. I thought that was really cool. That’s something I personally gravitate towards. So, it made me even more excited because there was something that me, as an audience member, would also be very into.

We actually did that for our camera tests and chemistry reads together. It consisted a lot more of me saying “bad bitches, bad bitches…” (Laughs.) It’s supposed to be messy, and we’re all such a motley group of people together that it doesn’t take much for us to sound like an absolute disaster.

Kelly and Mike took the lead on that second-act shootout inside the body shop. What do you remember about that sequence?

That was actually my first week of filming. Every day, a “pinch me” moment would happen. They gave me my gun right before we started filming, and I was like, “Wait, this is mine?” They were like, “Yeah,” and I was like, “Are you guys okay with me shooting this?” And they’re like, “Are you okay shooting this?” And I was like, “If you’re okay with me shooting this…” because I didn’t have any rehearsal time with it.