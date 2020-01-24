Mike Lowrey warns Will Smith not to steal his quantum cheeseburger!

What’s the latest on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s movie, Tick, Tick… Boom?I might not be writing this article at all were it not for Bad Boys For Life’s mid-credits scene. At the end of the film, after it has been revealed that (SPOILER ALERT!) Jacob Scipio’s villainous Armando Armas is in fact Mike Lowrey’s son, Will Smith’s character goes to visit his progeny in prison.

Mike Lowrey offers his son a chance at redemption; some sort of deal to pay down his debt to society. Redeeming a character by getting them out of prison for a dangerous mission is a common trope in action movies, and we’ve seen similar stories in the Fast & Furious franchise. We’ve also seen former enemies becoming part of the family for the next adventure in Fast & Furious.

So the parallels are certainly there between the two franchises, and based on the ending of Bad Boys For Life, I think it’s possible that Bad Boys could take a quarter-mile turn straight into Fast & Furious territory with the fourth film.

I could be wrong, so we’ll have to see how things play out, but I definitely got the sense that this mission will unite, Mike, Marcus Armando and the AMMO squad and make Bad Boys 4 a full-tilt, large scale, globetrotting secret agent movie. I certainly get the potential appeal of that direction, but here’s why I don’t want it to happen.