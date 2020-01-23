Why Alexander disagreed Paolo negative reputation in outright pessimism!

First things first, I heard about a hiking incident during a weekend off from this movie. What happened?If you had serious doubts about Bad Boys For Life heading into this month, no one would have blamed you. January has a negative reputation for movies for a reason, and although not all movies that come out in January are bad, a lot of bad movies do come out in January. And if you’ve been paying attention over the last couple of years, long-awaited reboots and sequels have been extremely hit and miss.

Those factors did not exactly inspire a ton of faith in Bad Boys For Life, and a healthy degree of skepticism, if not outright pessimism, were understandable. However, in a wildly pleasant surprise, all those fears turned out to be for naught because the movie is actually good.

(Laughs.) The AMMO team really got along well. They became family. We were filming in Atlanta, and I had the idea of us going away to a cabin for a weekend, going hiking and just getting a little outdoors time. Charles (Melton) was unavailable because he had to go back for work or something, but me, Alexander (Ludwig) and Paolo (Nunez) were like, “Let’s just go — the three of us.” We found this really cute house, and we found a hike. We went on it, and it was great. It was lovely being outside, and when we got to the road, we started walking towards the car. We were walking for at least a half hour, and our feet were hurting.