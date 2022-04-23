Vivid Oil Paintings by Henri Hecht Maik and Syd Solomon Sell for $20,000 Each in Ahlers & Ogletree’s April 9-10 Auction

Atlanta, GA, USA, April 23, 2022 — Vivid and colorful oil on canvas paintings by Syd Solomon (American, 1917-2004) and Henri Hecht Maik (French, 1922-1993) each brought $20,000, while a classical early 20th century Continental School semi-nude female marble sculpture finished at $21,250 in Ahlers & Ogletree’s two-day, two-session Spring Estates & Collections auction held April 9th and 10th.

The semi-nude female marble sculpture was the auction’s overall top lot in a sale that grossed a little more than $1.2 million (all prices quoted include a 25 percent buyer’s premium). The white marble statue depicted a semi-nude draped standing female, approximately 45 ¼ inches tall. It had a partially obscured signature (“G. La….”) and was probably created between 1902-1909.

Syd Solomon’s Untitled Abstract painting, done in celadon, peach, rust and cobalt, was signed lower center and measured 28 ½ inches by 32 ½ inches (canvas, less frame). The Maik painting, titled Le Reveille du Hibou (The Awakening of the Owl), was artist signed and dated lower right and titled on verso. It was nicely housed in a frame that measured 20 ¾ inches by 17 ¼ inches.

The auction, over 1,000 lots in all, featured antique rugs, estate jewelry and watches, design from the mid-20th century, fine art by listed artists, sterling silver and Boston coin silver, period antiques from America, the UK and Europe, and multiple artworks by Marcel Mouly, Nicola Simbari and Theodor Seuss Geisel (the artist better known as Dr. Seuss).

There was no in-person bidding, but 2,600 people bid online through LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and Bidsquare.com. Phone and absentee bids were also taken. Following are additional highlights from the auction. Prices are inclusive of the 25 percent buyer’s premium.

Session 1, on Saturday, April 9th, featured Asian arts, modern and mid-century art and design, silver and estate jewelry – 507 lots in all. The Solomon and Maik paintings were sold on Day 1.

Other Day 1 star lots included a monumental pair of Chinese male and female Sancai glaze ceramic seated Buddhist lion figures on stands, 57 inches tall, the male standing on a brocade ball and the female with her cub (5,938); and a pair of Chinese ceramic blanc de chine male and female seated Buddhist guardian lions, 14 ¼ inches tall, in fine shape ($3,438).

Two Day 2 items reached five figures. One was a late 18th/early 19th century William and Mary parcel gilt and black lacquer Japanned cabinet on a stand, the rectangular cabinet decorated with a riverscape, foliage and birds, having two doors mounted with pierced hinges and lock plate, the doors opening to reveal 10 variously sized drawers ($10,625).

The other was an early 20th century bronze sculpture after Pierre-Jules Mene (French, 1810-1879), titled Before the Hunt, on a later wooden base, signed in mould „P.J. Meane 1869“, with a title and artist plate to base, 27 ¾ inches tall (excluding the base). The casting came out of the estate of Jerome Fletcher of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. ($10,000).

A few other lots flirted with the $10,000 mark, just falling shy. One was an English (or American) 19th century pair of Federal or Regency giltwood convex two-light girandole mirrors, each surmounted by an eagle, having an ebonized inner fillet surrounded by spheres, and decorated with acanthus leaves, unmarked, one about 36 inches tall ($9,375).

Another was a third quarter 19th century Renaissance Revival gilt ebonized pedestal, attributed to the Herter Brothers or Pottier & Stymus, a carved wooden, parcel gilt, ebonized pedestal having figural supports, classical medallion, incised scrolling decoration, spreading base, and rising on paw feet, unmarked, 39 inches tall ($8,750).

An oil on canvas painting by Frank Virgil Dudley (American, 1868-1957), titled Winding River at Dusk (1907), signed and dated and in a 28 ¾ inch by 37 ¾ inch frame, fetched $8,750; while an oil on board by Alfred Thompson Bricher (American 1837-1908), titled Cliff and Boats, signed lower left and in a 14 inch by 12 inch frame, gaveled for $7,500.

Rounding out this short list of top achievers in the two-day sale was a pair of 19th century French Empire gilt porcelain potpourri, each one having a spreading form with corners decorated with anthemion, the reserves alternating with landscapes and classical muses, having a „Nast Paris“ mark to underside over the overpaint, 11 ½ inches tall ($3,750).

