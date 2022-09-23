Token2049 Showcase: IP Platform PlayMining Disrupts Creative Industry with Unique Solutions

Singapore, September 22, 2022 — Creative IP platform PlayMining is proud to present their Web3 IP monetization platform at Token2049 Singapore to put a spotlight on the challenges faced by the creative industry and showcase PlayMining’s disruptive solutions. As one of Asia’s premier crypto conferences, Token2049 is hosting over 7000 attendees, 250 exhibitors and 200 speakers. The flagship event of Asia Crypto Week, incorporating more than a hundred supporting events, Token2049 precedes the inaugural Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix weekend which takes place against the picturesque backdrop of the city-state’s Marina Bay.

PlayMining’s Chief Strategy Officer, who heads up Global Business, Tatsuya Kohrogi will speak at Token2049 on the Trust EVM Stage at 9:30-9:45 am on September 29. The presentation, titled ‘PlayMining: Disrupting the Creative Industry’, illustrates the primary problem that exists in the creative IP industry and PlayMining’s unique approach to solving it. They will also be introducing the PlayMining ecosystem and identifying stakeholders, using the PlayMining model to show how social impact can be made, besides introducing upcoming game titles.



How to Develop a Sustainable P2E Ecosystem

“We’re very proud to be presenting the PlayMining platform at Token2049 and delighted to show everyone how much better creative IP monetization can be when it’s transparently and fairly managed on the blockchain,” said Naohito Yoshida, co-CEO and co-founder of Digital Entertainment Asset (DEA), the company that operates PlayMining, which is in the midst of Series A fundraising preparations. Yoshida is a serial entrepreneur with three decades of experience who has previously implemented IPOs for three different companies.

Token2049 attendees can also attend keynotes and panels covering a range of key topics, including DeFi, crypto regulation, Web 3.0, global macro strategies, data privacy and others. Well-known speakers to be presenting at the event include Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz, Axie Infinity co-founder and COO Aleksander Leonard Larsen and CEO Tom Morehead of Pantera Capital, as well as the CEOs of Crypto.com, the EOS Network Foundation and the Algorand Foundation, amongst many others.

Disrupting the Creative IP Industry

When a creative company develops a hit video game, comic book series, animation series, etc., they are able to branch out their intellectual property (IP) into multiple different income streams. For example, much-loved video game characters might be featured in merchandise, comic books, television shows or NFT artwork.

“The IP creation industry has a real dark side in that the production house, distributors and other primary stakeholders tend to capture nearly all of the value. The artists and other creators earn very little, comparatively. We aim to change that,” said DEA’s other co-CEO and co-founder, Kozo Yamada, an NFT gaming expert with over 15 years experience in video production for television.

PlayMining is a Web3 IP monetization platform that empowers creators. They pay out royalties to creators of both official and fan art to ensure that artists are well compensated for the value they create. Their NFT marketplace — which is integrated with PlayMining’s own $DEAPcoin token, Japan’s first and only (currently) P2E token approved by the Financial Service Agency — has hosted artworks from over 100 creators, including big names in the Japanese animation and video game scene such as the creators of Fairy Tale, Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy. To date, over SG$9 million in royalties have been paid out to creators.

Their NFT gaming platform, which currently features popular in-house game titles Job Tribes and Cookin’ Burger, will also feature third-party games which have their own tokens — allowing third party studios to capture nearly all of the value they create. One such highly anticipated third party game, Dragon Ramen, is launching this October. Other hot game titles to launch this year include Graffiti Racer and Lucky Farmer.

“As a Web3 platform, PlayMining is an ideal place for third-party development studios to launch new IPs on, because they don’t get locked into a vicious cycle of distribution platforms taking an exorbitant cut of their money. It’s a much fairer playing field,” Kohrogi said. “As an example, the Apple App Store takes up to 30 percent of profits, while sites like Facebook and Instagram don’t pay a cent to the people who create content on their platforms. Compare this to OpenSea, which only charges creators a meager 2.5 percent fee on every sale, and the difference is night and day.”

PlayMining is a Web3 IP monetization platform that empowers creators who would otherwise benefit very little in the traditional IP creation industry. The PlayMining platform is a new business model for content creation, featuring an NFT Marketplace powered by the PlayMining DEAPcoin, paired with an NFT game and Metaverse platform with both in-house games as well as third-party projects with their own native tokens that allow creators to capture nearly all of the value they create.

PlayMining, the NFT marketplace and DEAPcoin are operated by Digital Entertainment Asset Pte.Ltd. (DEA), a company founded in Singapore in 2018. The team is headed by two co-CEOs — Naohito Yoshida and Kozo Yamada — who together bring decades of experience in founding successful gaming startups (with 3 IPOs), creating hit video games, producing Web TV programs and deep understanding of NFT gaming. The PlayMining platform has 2.5 million users and two current Play-and-Earn game titles, Job Tribes and Cookin’ Burger. DEAPcoin is the only P2E token currently approved by the Financial Service Agency of Japan.

