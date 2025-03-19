Tiny Planet Founders Embark on A Round-The-World Expedition to Redefine Off-Grid Living

Sacramento, CA, March 19, 2025 — Tiny Planet, a leader in the luxury off-road van conversion industry, is taking its vision global. Founders Denis and Sofia, along with their toddler Amelia, are setting out on an extraordinary round-the-world journey in one of their signature high-tech Mercedes Sprinter vans—redefining the very concept of mobile luxury and exploration.

This May, they are leaving behind the familiar and diving headfirst into an epic, globe-spanning adventure. The family will set off from Los Angeles, weaving through Utah’s fiery red rock canyons and Colorado’s towering peaks before racing toward the East Coast. From there, their van will cross the Atlantic, launching them into the heart of Europe, where they’ll immerse themselves in the vibrant cultures of Spain, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the Czech Republic, and Poland. But the real test begins beyond the well-trodden paths:

– The Russian Taiga, where relentless isolation will push both their van—and their resilience—to the edge.

– The Mongolian Steppe, where they’ll ride alongside nomadic herders beneath endless skies.

– The Old Silk Road, where ancient trade routes, rugged trails, and unpredictable border crossings will turn the journey into a true expedition.

„We’re Not Just Traveling – We’re Exploring the Future of Living“

“The future is unpredictable. None of us truly know what conditions or circumstances we may face in the coming years. Climate change, resource shortages, economic shifts—our way of life could change in an instant. What if, one day, we are forced to leave our homes, our cities, or even our planet? Perhaps humanity will have to colonize Mars or adapt to extreme conditions here on Earth. This overland expedition is not just about adventure—it’s about exploring how we can live independently, sustainably, and resiliently, no matter where the future takes us,“ – says Denis, founder of Tiny Planet.

The mission of the Tiny Planet Round-the-World Expedition is to explore and showcase a new way of life—one that is free from urban infrastructure, fully autonomous, and seamlessly connected with nature.

We are not just travelers; we are explorers of the future of housing. From high-tech van life in the U.S. to the ancient nomadic traditions of Mongolia, we are studying how people live across the world to develop new standards of freedom and conscious travel,” says Sofia, co-founder of Tiny Planet. “Along the way, we will meet like-minded individuals who have chosen alternative lifestyles—those living in tiny houses, huts, yurts, and RVs. People who have dared to break free from conventional living, embracing independence and self-sufficiency. Their stories will inspire a global audience to rethink what’s possible and explore new ways of living beyond traditional boundaries.”

Tiny Planet’s cutting-edge expedition van is designed for full-time living and the harshest travel conditions. It features: a powerful off-grid electrical system with solar charging; a state-of-the-art hydronic heating system with heated floors, a 12V air conditioner for energy-efficient cooling; a smart home system for seamless automation; a full kitchen with an induction cooktop, dishwasher and fridge; a spa-like indoor hot shower; Japandi interior design blending minimalist aesthetics with functional luxury.

Tiny Planet proves that leaving your house doesn’t mean leaving your comfort behind. With their innovative van design, you can take the luxuries of a five-star hotel wherever you go. Ultimate freedom no longer requires compromise.

Follow the Journey

Throughout their adventure, Denis and Sofia will document their experiences, offering real-world insights into off-grid living, van life, and cultural exploration. Their journey will be shared through video content in their social media.

Official start

Tiny Planet is officially launching its much-anticipated Round-the-World Expedition from the Adventure Van Expo in Ventura, California, on May 10-11, 2025.

At the Expo, Denis and Sofia, co-founders of Tiny Planet, will unveil their high-tech, luxury Mercedes Sprinter expedition van—a fully autonomous mobile home that will carry them and their 1-year-old daughter Amelia across 30,000 miles, spanning three continents and some of the most remote terrain on Earth.

The Ventura event will not only be the public’s first look at the van, but also the official send-off celebration for the family’s global journey. Visitors, journalists, and fellow van enthusiasts are invited to step inside the van, meet the family, and experience firsthand the innovative design and technology that makes full-time, off-grid family living possible.

Media Contact:

Elena Shepherd

Tiny Planet

marketing@tinyplanet.group

https://tinyplanet.group