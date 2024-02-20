The revolution in the world of work: real estate in the age of remote working

How innovative real estate concepts are shaping the future of work and embracing the shift to remote work as an opportunity – in conversation with Sven Bading from the ETERRA Group from Magdeburg.

The way people work has fundamentally changed in recent years, and this change also affects the requirements for real estate. Sven Bading from the ETERRA Group deals with future topics for sustainable real estate developments, such as how the future of work brings about changes in the real estate sector. The focus is particularly on the increasing importance of remote work.

The Era of Remote Work: A Paradigm Shift

Remote work has become a central element of modern work culture, and many companies are increasingly relying on decentralized work models. Matthias Claßen, CEO of the ETERRA Group, points out that the pandemic has made the flexibility and effectiveness of remote work clear. This has not only changed employees‘ expectations but also raises new questions regarding the design of workspaces and real estate.

Opportunities and Challenges

Sven Bading sees both opportunities and challenges in remote work for the future world of work. „The flexibility of remote work allows companies to search for talent on a global level without being tied to a geographical location. At the same time, we must ensure that the spatial conditions in our properties meet the requirements of modern work environments.“

The Evolution of Workspaces: More Than Just Home Office

The future of work goes beyond the traditional home office. Co-working spaces, flexible office solutions, and hybrid work models are gaining importance. Bading emphasizes: „We are experiencing an evolution of workspaces. It’s not just about working from home anymore, but about creating inspiring and flexible work environments that adapt to the needs of employees.“

Studies Confirm the Trend

Studies by the Institute for Labor Research and Organization underline the growing importance of flexible work models. A survey among employees revealed that 78 percent of respondents stated that the possibility of remote work would increase their job satisfaction. Moreover, an analysis by the Research Center for Office and Work Environments showed that companies with flexible work models record higher employee retention and productivity.

The Impact on the Real Estate Industry

The changes in the world of work have direct impacts on the real estate industry. „Traditional office buildings will not become obsolete, but their use will change,“ says Bading. „We need to think about how we design our properties to meet the changing requirements of workers.“

New Concepts for Modern Workspaces

In a rapidly changing world, living spaces and housing construction become a playground for innovation. Traditional residential buildings and neighborhoods are transformed into spaces that never rest through intelligent usage concepts. Here, vibrant living environments are created that go far beyond the imagination of conventional real estate.

The times when a home was merely a place to live are over. Nowadays, properties become multifunctional hubs that meet the needs of a multifaceted society. The requirements for living spaces and housing construction are facing a revolution. The diversity of lifestyles, family forms, and work models demands flexible offerings and differentiated living concepts. Real estate service providers not only respond to this but actively shape the future of urban living. Apartments, buildings, and neighborhoods are viewed as integrated systems that seamlessly blend living, working, and leisure. The result: more vibrant, colorful, and social communities that are above all sustainable and thus profitable.

The view of the working world plays a key role here. The future of work requires rethinking, and properties must be seen as part of flexible work environments. Sven Bading spreads an optimistic outlook: Flexibility is the key to success, both for companies and the real estate industry. The ETERRA Group from Magdeburg accepts this challenge and increasingly relies on innovative concepts for modern workspaces. Flexible office spaces, adapted to different working styles, and the integration of technologies that enable collaboration across geographical boundaries are just the beginning.

Stagnation is synonymous with regression, which is why new real estate concepts come into play. They are the answer to the changing real estate situation by not only following the spirit of the times but actively shaping it. Welcome to an era where living is more than just a roof over your head – it’s a vibrant, inspiring experience.

Innovations Need a Future Perspective

Research institutes like the Center for Workplace Innovations confirm the effectiveness of such approaches. A study showed that companies investing in innovative workplace solutions not only increase employee satisfaction but also enhance their attractiveness as employers and remain competitive in the long term. Sven Bading emphasizes the importance of innovative solutions in real estate development. „It’s about not only reacting to current trends but planning ahead. We invest in smart building technologies that allow users to work flexibly and efficiently, regardless of location.“

Flexibility as the Key to Success

The future of work in conjunction with real estate requires rethinking and the creation of flexible work environments. Flexibility becomes the key to success, both for companies and the real estate industry. Sven Bading is convinced that by addressing the needs of employees and implementing innovative solutions, a positive symbiosis between the world of work and real estate can be created.

Author: Morgan Anne Woodward, Blogger

Die Eterra Gruppe ist ein innovatives und zukunftsorientiertes Immobilienunternehmen aus Magdeburg, das sich für nachhaltiges Wohnen einsetzt. Das Unternehmen bietet ein breites Leistungsspektrum an und arbeitet eng mit seinen Kunden und Investoren zusammen, um individuellen Bedürfnisse zu erfüllen.

Kontakt

ETERRA Gruppe GmbH

Matthias Claßen

Halberstädter Straße 13

39112 Magdeburg

+49 (0) 391 6111 5868



https://www.eterragruppe.com

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.