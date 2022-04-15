The Future of Garment Care in Queen Creek, AZ. Lapels Cleaners of Queen Creek to Open April 23rd

Queen Creek, AZ, Chandler, AZ, Gilbert, AZ and Naples, FL, April 15, 2022 — Lapels Cleaners, an innovative, environmentally friendly garment care company headquartered in Naples, Florida, recently announced the opening of Lapels Cleaners of Queen Creek on April 23, 2022. Jeff and Tanya Kline, owners of Lapels Dry Cleaning of Chandler (1085 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler, AZ) and Lapels Dry Cleaning of Gilbert (2586 S Val Vista Dr Suite 101, Gilbert, AZ) are the owners of Lapels Cleaners of Queen Creek, which is located at 24871 S Ellsworth Rd Suite 130, Queen Creek, AZ.

This new location will open with Lapels’ newly transitioned name from Lapels Dry Cleaning to Lapels Cleaners, which better reflects the emphasis on “The Future of Garment Care” by servicing a customer’s garment needs regardless of the cleaning process needed.

“We’re thrilled to add this satellite store and bring people who live and work in Queen Creek the Lapels experience, which features a 100 percent environmentally non-toxic cleaning process,” said Jeff Kline. “Clothes are not only cleaned in a way that’s better for the environment, but there’s no odor as you find with other dry cleaning processes. Clothes just look and feel better.”

The Kline’s became Lapels Cleaners owners in 2012 and were named Lapels Cleaners Franchise Owners of the Year in 2014 and 2019.

“It’s been quite a ride to say the least,” said Kline. “We’re looking forward to this next chapter.”

Lapels has pioneered its eco-friendly dry-cleaning experience over the past two decades. Lapels has a partnership agreement with GreenEarth®, the dry cleaning industry’s only non-toxic cleaning alternative for its newer locations. Using these kinds of solutions and the latest technology in equipment, Lapels is one of the few dry cleaners able to boast that there is no hazardous waste in their process. Their environmentally-friendly cleaning process has no odor and is gentler on clothes, thus lengthening the life of clothes.

Lapels Cleaners also sets itself apart with its customer service. Lapels customers are greeted in a warm and inviting reception area with friendly customer service representatives. Like most Lapels locations, the Queen Creek location will also offer a full service tailor.

Lapels also offers its customers Automatic Rewards earning them credit towards free dry cleaning for every dollar they spend, Loyalty Programs, a VIP Program which eliminates the need to wait in line, the use of a 24 Hour Drop Off Service and convenient home delivery to all its customers. During the COVID-19 pandemic Lapels provides a “car hop” service where customers can drop off and pick up their clothing without ever leaving their cars.

“We wish Jeff and Tanya success with the Queen Creek location and bringing a first-class dry cleaning and overall garment care experience to the people in the area,” said Kevin Dubois, president and CEO of Clean Franchise Brands, the franchisor for Lapels Cleaners.

Hours at Lapels Cleaners of Queen Creek are Monday through Friday, 7am to 7 pm, Saturday 8 am to 5 pm and Sunday, 12 noon to 3pm. For complete information on Lapels Cleaners, please visit https://mylapels.com/locations/queencreek/.

Lapels Cleaners – Environmentally Friendly Cleaners

Each Lapels Cleaners store offers a full slate of services, including same-day dry cleaning; shirt service; tailoring; wedding gown preservation; suede and leather processing; box storage and fur storage.?), Lapels Cleaners has received a number of accolades in the franchise world. That includes being ranked again on the 2020 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list for the country’s top Franchise Systems. Entrepreneur’s “Franchise 500” is the best and most comprehensive rating of franchises in the world and is based on objective, quantifiable measures of a franchise operation. Lapels Cleaners has also been named to Franchise Times Top 200+.

Lapels has also achieved acclaim in the dry cleaning industry. Lapels Cleaners and Clean Franchise Brands CEO Kevin Dubois is the co-author of Entrepreneurial Insanity in the Dry Cleaning Business, sold on Amazon.com.

Lapels Cleaners is part of Clean Franchise Brands, a franchisor for the largest cleaning company on the planet. Clean Franchise Brands’ holdings include: Lapels Cleaners (https://mylapels.com/), Martinizing Cleaners (https://www.martinizing.com), 1-800-Dry Clean (https://www.1-800-dryclean.com), and Pressed4Time (https://pressed4time.com). Clean Franchise Brands corporate offices are located at 711 5th Avenue South, Suite 210 in Naples, FL.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Clean Franchise Brands, contact Michael Eisner at meisner@cleanfranchisebrands.com or 781-829-8780.