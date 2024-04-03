Sign-ups for The 2024 Run The Chop Challenge Begin

July 4 run on Martha’s Vineyard will benefit Big Brother Big Sister of Cape Cod and the Islands.

Vineyard Haven, MA, April 3, 2024 — Murdick’s Fudge announced the start of signups for the 2024 Run the Chop Challenge, a four-mile loop around the West Chop of Martha’s Vineyard (https://www.murdicks.com/run-the-chop). Proceeds from this year’s Run will benefit Big Brother Big Sister of Cape Cod and the Islands, as well as the Rotary of Martha’s Vineyard charities and the Amity Running Club.

“Big Brother Big Sister of Cape Cod and the Islands was part of the Run the Chop Challenge back when we began it twenty-plus years ago,” said Mike McCourt, general manager of Murdick’s Fudge, the Run’s lead sponsor. “The Run has grown tremendously over the years, and we’re delighted to have Big Brother Big Sister back as we hold our 22nd Run the Chop.”

Since 2000, the Run the Chop Challenge has raised more than $120,00 for numerous charitable organizations on Martha’s Vineyard. More than 500 runners have participated over that time.

This year’s Run the Chop is offering two Silver sponsorships for businesses looking to participate and help make this year’s event the best ever. To be a Silver sponsor requires a donation of $500 or more.

“Run the Chop has become synonymous with 4th of July on the island. For businesses looking for some prime-time exposure, it’s a great opportunity to get in front of hundreds of runners, volunteers and advertisers,” said McCourt.

Businesses interested can contact Mike McCourt at mike@murdicks.com or 508-294-8814.

The Run the Chop Challenge begins at Saint Augustine Church just off Franklin Street, about 3 blocks up from the boat dock in Vineyard Haven. The event will start and finish on Clough Lane, just off Franklin Street. The race distance is slightly more than 4 miles.

The Run the Chop Challenge 2024 starts at 9am. There’s a Kids Fun Run that begins at 8:45. The cost to enter the Run the Chop Challenge for adults is $30. For children under 18 participating in the Fun Run, the fee is $5.

To register, go to www.Murdicks.com/run-the-chop.

Murdick’s Fudge has three locations on the Island: 25 North Water Street in Edgartown (which opens in mid-April); 5 Circuit Avenue Oak Bluffs, MA 02557 and 9 Union Street in Vineyard Haven (both open in June). Murdick’s offers a wide variety of mouth-watering fudge flavors, including: Plain Vanilla, Butter Pecan, Penuche, Chocolate Mint Chip, Smores, Plain Chocolate, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Chocolate Walnut, Peanut Butter, Cape Cod Cranberry and Rocky Road.

In addition to its three locations, Murdick’s Fudge has a newly revamped and robust e-commerce website. For more information Murdick’s Fudge and ongoing specials and promotions or to place an order, visit www.murdicks.com. You can also phone 888-55FUDGE (888-553-8343).