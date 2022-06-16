Shannon’s Summer Online Auction on Thursday, June 23rd, Features 145 Lots of Paintings, Prints, Drawings and Sculpture

Milford, CT, USA, June 16, 2022 — Shannon’s Summer Online Auction on Thursday, June 23rd at 2 pm Eastern time offers something for everyone, with many works priced around $1,000. There are original oil paintings, fine quality prints, unique contemporary drawings and brightly colored works on paper.

Leading the auction is an oil painting of a New England covered bridge by American artist Eric Sloane. Under the bridge, identified as Conway Bridge in New Hampshire, there is a figure fishing in the stream (estimate $6,000-$8,000). Other leading lots in the sale include a stormy sailing scene attributed to Robert Salmon (estimate $6,000-$8,000); a Jenness Cortez, titled Saratoga Horse Race (estimate $6,000-$8,000) and a Jennie Brownscombe, titled Girl with Flower (estimate $3,000-$5,000).

There are numerous paintings by celebrated Gloucester, Massachusetts area artists. Highlights in this category include T.M. Nicholas’ Farm in the Hills, a large, 20 inch by 30 inch oil painting in excellent original condition (estimate $1,500-$2,500) and Shrimp Boats, Beaufort, S.C., a 30 inch by 40 inch oil painting from the same collection (estimate $5,000-$7,000); six paintings by Bernard Corey of scenes in Gloucester and other Massachusetts landscapes (estimates from $500-$1,000); three colorful views of Gloucester street scenes by James Jeffrey Grant (estimates $800-$2,500); and a view of the Gloucester Wharf by Paul Strisik (estimate $1,200-$1,800).

Other American Impressionist works in the sale include two snow scenes by Vermont artist Aldro T. Hibbard (estimates from $800-$3,000); a view of Cos Cob Harbor in Greenwich, Connecticut by Leonard Ochtman (estimate $2,000-$3,000); and a large double portrait by Robert Philipp, titled Friends (estimate $2,500-$3,500).

There are lovely portraits by Ivan Olinsky featured in the sale. Collected together, the paintings are each well-framed and in good condition. Leading the group is a portrait titled Madeleine, Young Woman in a Patterned Blouse, estimated at $4,000-$6,000. There are also portraits of Marguerite, a young woman with red hair, estimated at $3,000-$5,000; The Green Bodice, a full-body portrait of a young woman in an interior, estimated at $3,000-$5,000; and Dancer, estimated at $2,000-$3,000. There are also two nudes by Olinsky and a view of the Grand Canal, Venice (estimate $2,000-$3,000).

A view of Seven Lake Trout by Walter M. Brackett (estimate $3,000-$5,000) will appeal to sporting art collectors along with etchings by Aiden Lassell Ripley and Frank Weston Benson.

There are bargains on fine still-life paintings in the sale. Two works by Bryant Chapin (estimates from $1,000-$2,000), a Frederick Batcheller of Three Apples (estimate $700-$900) and an American School, Still Life, at 30 inches by 25 inches (estimate $800-$1,200).

The online-only sale will be live-streamed on shannons.com. Bidding will take place live online, ahead of the sale, via online absentee bids and with absentee bids left directly with Shannon’s in person or over the phone.

To view the full catalog, condition reports and to bid live online, visit shannons.com. Previews will be held by-appointment June 16th-22nd, weekdays from 11 am to 5 pm Eastern. Virtual previews and additional photos are available by request. Bidding is available online through shannons.com.