SelecTech to Exhibit at SMTA International, October 31-November 3

SelecTech, Inc., a leader in the manufacture of innovative flooring products with long-term value and immediate benefits, will exhibit October 31 to November 3 at the annual SMTA International expo at the Minneapolis Convention Center 1301 Second Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota. SelecTech, makers of StaticStop ESD flooring, will exhibit at Booth 1038 the show.

SMTA is an international network of professionals who build skills, share practical experience and develop solutions in Electronics Manufacturing (EM), including microsystems, emerging technologies, and related business operations. With more than 50 locations throughout the world, the SMTA International is an annual event that brings all the locations together.

“Flooring plays such a major part in the transference of static electricity, which makes it a major factor in the manufacturing of electronics,” said Thomas Ricciardelli, president of SelecTech, the parent company to StaticStop. “We are SMTA members and visit the International each year to share what we know about ESD flooring and how that can benefit an electronics manufacturer.”

SelecTech’s StaticStop brand of ESD flooring directly addresses controlling static electricity. Made from mostly recycled materials, StaticStop flooring is 100 percent recyclable. The materials used for StaticStop create a static-controlled environment that’s perfect for industries that significantly utilize electronics and sensitive data like electronics manufacturing, communications, aerospace, biotech, healthcare industries, and other high-tech industries.

StaticStop tiles employ a patented interlocking technology for easy installation without messy glues or adhesives. That enables new flooring to be installed with little or no down time. StaticStop tiles also offer ergonomic benefits and are much more comfortable to stand on for long periods of time.

StaticStop flooring products employ a patented interlocking technology for easy installation without messy glues or adhesives. That enables new flooring to be installed with little or no down time.

Beyond easy installation and portability, StaticStop ESD flooring offers acoustic and ergonomic benefits for workers over epoxy flooring surfaces.

StaticStop flooring is made from materials that create a static-controlled environment, perfect for industries that significantly utilize electronics and sensitive data like electronics manufacturing, communications, aerospace, biotech, healthcare industries, and other high-tech industries.

StaticStop flooring is manufactured to provide a durable and long-lasting floor covering under a range of temperature and exposure conditions and is backed by a 10-Year limited warranty against wear. Since it is made with recycled materials, SelecTile is the only ESD conductive flooring of its kind that can contribute to LEED™ Credits.

For complete information on StaticStop flooring products, visit www.staticstop.com. For information on SMTA International, visit https://smta.org/mpage/smtai

About Static Stop:

Static Stop is a division of SelecTech, Inc., which was founded in 1993 with the mission of creating valuable products from scrap plastics. The company has become a leader in the manufacture of flooring products from recycled materials and uses one million pounds of recycled materials annually. Their products are made with up to 100 percent recycled content, are 100 percent recyclable and installed without adhesives making them some of the “greenest” and most cost-effective flooring products available. The unique interlock system on SelecTech’s flooring products enable them to be installed at a much lower cost, without a lot of costly downtime, which provides significant value to customers.

SelecTech’s ESD flooring division, StaticStop™, is a full service ESD flooring products and services provider. Static Stop manufacturers patented interlocking ESD flooring products including Freestyle ESD™ and SelecTile ESD™ interlocking tiles. They also offer a full service line of ESD flooring including ESD Vinyl Tile, ESD Carpet Tile, ESD Epoxy Coatings and ESD Cleaning and Finishing products.

Using state-of-the-art technology and innovative product design, SelecTech created the top performing Place N’ Go residential flooring products, which are available at Home Depot. They are also the creators and manufacturers of the renowned commercial and industrial FreeStyle Flooring™ and BioLock™ products. SelecTech is a vendor partner of Health Care Institute (HCI), an International Facility Management Association (IFMA) alliance partner and Starnet, an international flooring contractor cooperative. The company is headquartered at 33 Wales Avenue, Suite F in Avon, MA. For more information about SelecTech, visit http://www.selectech.com.