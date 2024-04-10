Scott Hokanson Announces Run for 1st Plymouth District House of Representative Seat

Plymouth, MA, April 10, 2024 — Longtime Plymouth resident and business owner Scott Hokanson recently announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for the 1st Plymouth District House of Representative. The seat is currently held by Republican Matthew Muratore, who’s running for Massachusetts State Senate.

As owner of Brabo Benefits, a health benefits payroll company located in Cordage Park, Hokanson was named Businessperson of the Year in 2021 by the Plymouth Area Chamber of Commerce (he’s presently chairman of the Chamber’s board). During Covid, he helped establish the Plymouth One Fund, which provided grants ranging from $500-$5000 to small businesses in need due to unforeseen circumstances.

Politically, Hokanson most recently served on Town of Plymouth’s Planning Board, 2022-23.

“My experience on the Board gave me a firsthand view of how government can work for the people. It truly fired up my desire to serve even more,” said Hokanson. “My intention as State Representative is to take the same desire to serve the people of Plymouth but on a larger scale and a bigger stage.”

In addition to his business and political boards, Hokanson has held board seats on local charities such as the Boys and Girls Club, Plymouth Antiquarian Society and the Pilgrim Hall Museum. A Rotarian, he was president of his children’s school Parents Association for years and a founding “mentor” for the highly successful 5th Grade Entrepreneurs Fair.

“Plymouth has been an incredible place for my family,” said Hokanson. “As State Rep, I will work to help keep it that so that the next generation of Plymouth residents can afford to stay here and raise their families.”

Hokanson has been married to Ann Marie Hokanson for 28 years. The couple have five children—Elizabeth, 24; Scotty, 22; Andrew, 20; Hailey, 15; and Jacoby, 15.

For complete information on his campaign, visit https://scotthokanson.com/ or call 617-733-6471.