Discovery Map Launches New Visitor Guide for „Witch City“

Salem, MA and Waitsfield, VT, April 10, 2024 — Hold onto your broomsticks! Discovery Map International, renowned for its vibrant, hand-drawn maps showcasing top destinations across North America, will launch Discovery Map® of Salem in summer 2024. Local business owner Louis W. Grande recently signed a franchise agreement to bring the inaugural edition of the map to the Witch City.

With its cobblestone streets and colonial architecture steeped in the lore of its witch trial history, Salem offers a rich array of experiences that draw travelers from around the globe. Discovery Map of Salem will capture that old New England charm while showcasing the city’s historic sites, eclectic shops and eateries.

„Salem holds a special place in the hearts of many, and we’re excited to showcase its unique charm through our carefully crafted map,“ said Grande, attorney and owner of Louis W. Grande Injury Lawyers in Providence, RI. . “ Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a longtime resident, our goal is to provide a valuable resource that enhances your experience and leaves you with unforgettable memories.“

Grande’s beloved wife Sharon also has a passion for the spooky season of Halloween and the City of Salem. The couple has curated not one, but two spine-chilling Halloween attractions: The International Monster Museum and Witch Mansion Haunted House. These attractions have captivated the hearts of visitors from all over the world.

Discovery Map of Salem will be found on display at local stores, restaurants, hotels and attractions. Discovery Map of Salem will also offer an online version, the WebMap, available at discoverymap.com.

Local businesses interested in placing an ad in the upcoming edition of Discovery Map of Salem can call 401-800-MAPS (6277) or e-mail louisgrande@discoverymap.com. Discovery Map of Salem will sell ad spaces until May 31, 2024; the map will be published in August 2024.

Thousands of businesses advertise on Discovery Map® maps across more than 120 maps across the US and Canada. One annual ad on Discovery Map reaches, on average, 500,000 visitors and Discovery Map advertisers renew their ads nearly 80 percent of the time. Consequently, some of the older Discovery Map locations have businesses that have been advertising on the same map for more than 20 years.

Forbes Magazine named Discovery Map® one of the top 5 franchises to buy with an initial investment under $150,000. The initial franchise fee is $25,000.

For more information on the Discovery Map franchise opportunity, visit https://discoverymapfranchise.com

About Discovery Map®:

Discovery Map International is the country’s leading provider of curated guides to top tourist destinations, cities and towns throughout North America. The distinctively colorful, hand-drawn maps are a favorite of travelers for navigating local dining, attractions, businesses, cultural experiences, ski destinations – and even the best locations to take selfies. Discovery Map can be found in local hotels, restaurants, shops, visitor information centers and other participating venues, and at discoverymap.com. Discovery Map International is headquartered in Waitsfield, VT, in the heart of the Green Mountains. For more information, visit https://discoverymapfranchise.com/.