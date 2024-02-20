SBRS gewinnt Ausschreibung zu Planung und Bau eines Elektrobus-Betriebshofes der BVG (Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe)

Die SBRS GmbH – eine 100%ige Tochter der Shell Deutschland GmbH – hat in der Konstellation einer Bau-Arbeitsgemeinschaft (ARGE) zusammen mit der Zech Bau SE die öffentliche Ausschreibung der Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG) zur Neuerrichtung des Betriebshofes Säntisstraße gewonnen. Dies umfasst die Planung und den Neubau eines ausschließlich für Elektrobusse ausgerichteten Standortes auf dem Betriebsgelände der BVG im Süden Berlins inklusive aller Gebäude, Parkplätze und der dazugehörigen Ladeinfrastruktur. Die Ausschreibung erfolgte im Rahmen der Umstellung der BVG-Busflotte auf Elektroantrieb.

Die ARGE BVG Säntis übernimmt in Totalunternehmerschaft zunächst in einer ersten Beauftragungsstufe die Planungsleistungen z.B. die Entwurfs- und Genehmigungsplanung für den neuen Elektrobus-Betriebshof der BVG AöR an der Säntisstraße im Süden Berlins. Erst in einer zweiten Beauftragungsstufe werden dann auf Basis der erfolgten Planungen die erforderlichen Baumaßnahmen in den Jahren 2025-27 umgesetzt und ausgeführt.

Etwa ein Drittel des Auftrags entfällt dabei auf die schlüsselfertige Projektierung einer umfangreichen und maßgeschneiderten Ladeinfrastruktur für die Fahrzeuge der Busflotte. Auf dem Betriebshof werden insgesamt 209 Ladepunkte mit einer Leistung von bis zu 150 kW für das Laden über Nacht, 9 Ultraschnellladesäulen mit einer Leistung von bis zu 450 kW, 1 Übergabestation, 12 Wechselrichterstationen und 9 Lademasten an den Stellplätzen der Fahrzeuge errichtet. Die Option Ladevorgänge für Doppeldeckerbusbetrieb sicherzustellen, besteht ebenfalls.

Darüber hinaus erhält der Betriebshof ein Verwaltungsgebäude, eine Werkstatthalle und eine Servicehalle (inklusive technischer Ausrüstungen), eine Tiefgarage und weitere Abstellflächen nach neusten Umwelt- und Nachhaltigkeitsaspekten.

Die SBRS-Infrastruktur unterstützt dabei die Dekarbonisierung der BVG-Busflotte entscheidend.

„Wir freuen uns, einen Beitrag zur Elektrifizierung des ÖPNV in Berlin leisten zu können“, sagt Andreas Stahl, Geschäftsführer der SBRS GmbH. „Mit unseren schlüsselfertigen eDepot-Lösungen stellen wir der BVG auf dem neuen Betriebshof Säntisstraße eine zuverlässige und umfassende Infrastruktur für Elektromobilität zur Verfügung. Mit SBRS gewinnt die BVG einen Partner, der über umfangreiche Erfahrung in der Planung und dem Betrieb solcher Projekte verfügt. Der Gewinn der Ausschreibung steht im Einklang mit der Strategie von Shell, unsere Kunden beim nachhaltigen Wachstum ihres Geschäfts zu unterstützen und die Mobilitätswende im Transport voranzutreiben.“

Die SBRS GmbH bietet unter anderem schlüsselfertige Elektromobilitäts-Komplettlösungen für Unternehmen aus den Bereichen ÖPNV, Transport und Logistik. Die Shell Tochter bietet dabei ein umfassendes Angebot im Bereich des gewerblichen Ladens. Die eDepot-Lösungen der SBRS GmbH haben ihre Funktionalität und Zuverlässigkeit bereits in mehr als 50 großen E-Mobility-Infrastrukturprojekten unter Beweis gestellt, darunter Europas größter Deal für Ladeinfrastruktur im E-Truck-Segment mit der Firma Contargo an 14 deutschen tri-modalen Containerterminals. Sie sind skalierbar und ermöglichen es Unternehmen, ihre Elektrofahrzeuge über leistungsstarke und hochwertige Ladepunkte auf dem eigenen Betriebshof und in der Strecke aufzuladen.

Shell hat weltweit das Ziel bis 2050 ein Netto-Null-Emissions-Energieunternehmen zu werden. Der Ausbau der Ladeinfrastruktur spielt dabei eine entscheidende Rolle. Wir investieren bereits massiv in den Aufbau von Lademöglichkeiten auf und jenseits der Tankstelle sowohl für Pkw als auch zunehmend für Lkw. Mit der Übernahme der SBRS, einem der führenden Anbieter von Ladeinfrastrukturlösungen für kommerzielle Elektrofahrzeuge einschließlich E-Bussen bietet Shell nun auch entsprechende Lösungen für den ÖPNV sowie den Transport- und Logistiksektor.

