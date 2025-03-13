Samuel Beckett’s Groundbreaking Play „Waiting for Godot“ Arrives in Kingston, MA, This April

Kingston, MA, March 13, 2025 — Celebrating its 25th season, True Repertory Theatre will bring Samuel Beckett’s groundbreaking play “Waiting for Godot” to life this April. Performances will be held at the Beal House, 222 Main St. in Kingston with evening performance on April 4, 5, 11 at 8PM and matinees on April 6, 12, 13 at 3PM.

Tickets are $25 general admission and $22 for seniors and students. Group discounts of $20 a ticket for 10 or more available upon request. Tickets can be purchased online or at the performance. Online purchases can be made at TrueRepTheatre.com.

“We chose Waiting for Godot because now, more than ever, this feels like the right work at the right time,” said Donald Sheehan, who serves as the Artistic Director of True Rep.

The play is about two people living in a chaotic world who struggle to hold onto hope, who have invested in someone they know nothing about, Godot, to deliver their future. As they wait, they entertain one another, debate their existence, test their resilience, and provide unexpected humor, wisdom, and hope.

“The challenge of this play, for the actor, is to be completely honest and open — only then do we, as an audience, begin to recognize ourselves in these relationships,” remarked director, Victoria Bond. “Hopefully, people will not only recognize themselves, but one another, as well.”

As the author of the play Samuel Beckett said, “What are we doing here, that is the question. And we are blessed in this, that we happen to know the answer. Yes, in the immense confusion one thing alone is clear. We are waiting for Godot to come.”

Directed by Victoria Bond of Plymouth this modern production stars Mark Reid of Hull as Estragon, Donald Sheehan of Pembroke as Vladimir, Ryan Guimares of Pembroke as Pozzo, Stephen Lee of Randolph as Lucky, and Robby Silenzi of Halifax as the Boy.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit TrueRepTheatre.com.