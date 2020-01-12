Rejuvel Bio-Sciences Announces Completion of a Major Expansion of its Manufacturing Facility

Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, a NASA Technology Partner and Joint Venture Partner with Brand Labs USA Announces Completion of a Major Expansion of its Manufacturing Facility

Pompano Beach, FL, January 12, 2020 — Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, Inc. (OTC Markets (NUUU) and its subsidiary Zero Gravity Sciences, Inc., a joint venture with Brand Labs USA, LLC., has increased production capacity.

David Pollock, President of the Zero Gravity Sciences joint venture and CEO of the Company’s joint venture partner Brand Labs USA, LLC. states “Through the expansion of our manufacturing, we have doubled our footprint and added high speed manufacturing capabilities, paving the way to increase product lines and distribution to traditional retail, television shopping channels, online ecommerce, as well as international opportunities.

David Pollock has almost three decades of experience in the skin care industry, has been on national TV, hosted a national radio show, a top-rated podcast and named one of the “20 to Know” by Global Cosmetics. He has developed products for some of the most recognized brands in the industry. His company, Brand Labs USA, LLC., www.BrandLabsUSA.com, is the joint venture partner with Rejuvel Bio Sciences.

Rejuvel Bio-Sciences (OTC markets (NUUU) and its subsidiaries are taking the steps necessary to reestablish its fully reporting status with the SEC and NASDQ.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, description of anyone’s past success, either financial or strategic, is no guarantee of success. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the Company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof

