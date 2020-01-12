2020 Brings Extensive Growth for Provincial Site Services

Toronto, ON, Jan 12, 2020 — Steven Gamsby founder of Provincial Site Services (www.provincialsiteservices.com) a Toronto based concrete remediation company based in Toronto and specializing in foundation waterproofing and concrete repairs continues his focused growth within the Province of Ontario.

Mid December Steven Gamsby and Provincial Site Services announced that the company and entered into a licensed install agreement with Best Flex Coatings www.bestflexcoatings.com of Montreal Quebec. With over fifteen years of success Best Flex Coatings has become the new standard for superior quality, unmatched performance and proven to be the crown jewel of epoxy floor coating products. Gamsby added that the Best Flex Coatings product line up have been designed to perform at a level that will install confidence and trust within all our customers.

Also in mid December Steven Gamsby and Provincial Site Services announced that the company had entered into a distribution agreement with Techcrete www.techcrete.com of Henrico Virginia USA, originally executed in late November 2019. Techcrete has developed a line of concrete enhancement products that have been utilized by municipalities, developers, builder and engineering firms for over forty years. With the distribution agreement being solidified, Gamsby recently noted that Provincial Site Services has acquired warehouse and office space in Ajax Ontario to support the logistical needs of its client base.

January 2,2020 Steven Gamsby announced the companies continued growth across the Province of Ontario noting the expansion into the Ottawa Ontario region with the opening of second office. Gamsby noted that the Ottawa region has been struggling with a lack of resources to serve the needs of residential, municipal and commercial clients and that the expansion was supported by the recent acquisition of an existing firm that had been operating in the region for the last five years. Gamsby also noted he has eyes on the Windsor market and hopes to have boots on the ground spring of 2020.

So what’s next for Provincial Site Services? When asked, Steven Gamsby noted that the company had been developing a General Contracting division to round out its offering to its client base across the province. „We are repeatedly asked to provide additional services above and beyond foundation waterproofing and concrete remediation.I would expect a formal announcement in the near future.“

