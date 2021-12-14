Colorful Labels: Ceresana Publishes New Study on the World Market for Printing Inks

The Corona pandemic pushes digitization forward. Since the beginning of 2020, the disruption of the printing sector has accelerated significantly. “Traditional customers of the printing ink industry are disappearing, but at the same time new growth opportunities are emerging for print products,” reports Oliver Kutsch, Managing Director of Ceresana. This is the fourth time that the market research institute has examined the global printing inks market. The new study forecasts that the overall demand for printing inks will increase by an average of 1.0% p.a. until 2030. There are, however, major differences between the various regions and countries of the world.

Packaging Stimulates Growth in the Printing Inks Market

The boom in online retail is fueling demand for packaging. Currently, the segments labels (especially shrink labels), stand-up pouches, aseptic packaging, beverage packaging, and specially coated packaging papers are growing in the packaging sector. However, with its different materials, packaging types, properties and areas of application, the packaging market is very diverse and complex. Ceresana’s printing ink market report takes into account country-specific characteristics of the packaging market as well as different market shares of the various printing processes.

Rising Demand for Inkjet Printing Inks

Packaging and label printing, photo books and many other sub-segments in short-run commercial printing are important growth segments for digital printing. When looking for new areas of application, ink manufacturers must take into account that digital printing has different demands for people and machines than classic printing processes: short processing times, changing paper types and short runs require precisely organized and coordinated processes. The higher the performance of digital printing systems, the more complex post press becomes. Ceresana’s current market overview examines in detail the different areas of application and printing processes, as well as the individual types of ink. The market study provides concrete figures on the demand for inkjet printing inks in the label printing segment, for example.

Organic Printing Inks Gain in Importance

Stricter government regulations are leading to the development of new printing inks and processing methods that are supposed to be better for the environment, but also for human health. One consequence, for example, is the increased use of UV and other radiation-curing inks. In the case of low-migration UV printing inks, complete curing is intended to prevent harmful substances from being released and entering food from packaging, for example. While demand for modern, low-pollutant and energy-saving printing processes and inks is showing significant growth, the use of conventional solvent-based inks is declining.

Current Analysis of the Printing Inks Industry

Chapter 1 provides key figures on the global market for printing inks – including forecasts up to 2030: data on production, imports, exports, demand and revenues are given for each region. The demand for printing inks is also analyzed by application area: Books, magazines, newspapers, advertising and catalogs, labels and packaging. Demand is split by printing process: Heatset and Coldset web offset, sheetfed offset, flexo, gravure, other analog printing, inkjet and electrophotography. The study also examines the demand by ink type: oil-based, water-based, solvent-based, radiation-curing, toner and other.

Chapter 2 takes a more detailed look at the 17 most important national markets. Comprehensive key figures on production, imports, exports, demand and revenues are given for each country. The demand is broken down by application areas, printing processes and printing ink types. In addition, the demand per printing process is given in the individual application areas.

Chapter 3 provides company profiles of the most important printing ink manufacturers, clearly organized by contact details, revenues, profits, product range, production sites and profile summary. Detailed profiles are provided by 56 manufacturers, such as 3M, Agfa Graphics, Avery Dennison, DIC, DuPont, Fujifilm, Kao, Quad/Graphics, Seiko Epson, and Siegwerk.

