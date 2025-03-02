Paintings by Gruppe, Carlson, Plus Mid-Century Furniture, are in George Cole’s March 8th Auction

Red Hook, NY, USA, March 2, 2025 — Nearly 500 lots of fresh-to-market antique and estate merchandise, hand-picked from the Hudson Valley region, will come up for bid on Saturday, March 8th, by George Cole Auctions, online and live in the gallery located at 7578 North Broadway in Red Hook, just north of the CVS Drug Store on Route 9 and a quarter-mile north of the Rt. 199/W intersection.

“We’ll be selling Rhinebeck and Saugerties estate contents, along with select others, so folks need to mark their calendars and plan to attend this massive, important auction,” said George Cole of George Cole Auctions. “We invite everyone to join the infamous ‘Cooper Cork Pop’ to kick off the auction promptly at 4 pm. Also, come hungry. Our caterer has many tasty offerings.”

There are five original oil paintings in the sale by Emile Gruppé (1896-1978), the American artist best known for his impressionistic landscapes and Massachusetts coastal and marine renderings. The five include a vibrant signed oil on board seascape signed by Gruppé, framed (est. $5,000-$8,000), and a gorgeous oil on canvas landscape work, also signed by him (est. $3,000-$4,000).

Lot 142 is an oil on canvas landscape painting by the Swedish-born American impressionist painter John F. Carlson (1874-1945). The 16 inch by 20 inch work (canvas, minus the 22 inch by 26 inch frame) is signed by the artist. Carlson was born in Sweden but his family immigrated to the United States in 1884, settling in Buffalo, N.Y. The painting should realize $5,000-$6,000.

One other painting worthy of mention is the oil on canvas shore scene signed by Cecil Chichester (1891-1963), an artist who was active and lived in New York and was best known for his seasonal landscape paintings. He was also an illustrator. The painting in the sale measures 20 inches by 24 inches (minus the 23 inch by 27 inch frame). It carries an estimate of $600-$800.

Prominently featured in the catalog are marvelous examples of Mid-Century designer furniture. These will be led by a nice set of four Christian Liagre dining chairs, made in France for Holly Hunter (est. $6,000-$7,000); a pair of Danish rosewood armchairs with leather upholstery by Anne Vodder, Model 431 (est. $1,800-$2,000); and a 1960s Paul McCobb drop-leaf table by Planar that’s 23 inches wide by 36 inches long, with 17-inch drop leaves (est. $2,000-$2,500).

Lest we forget, lot 144 is a pair of Lane “Tuxedo” Mid-Century walnut one-drawer nightstands with rosewood inlay, 20 inches tall by 26 inches wide (est. $1,000-$1,200). Lot 164 is a French Deco walnut five-drawer oval desk, 48 inches wide by 27 inches deep (est. $1,250-$1,500). And lot 163 is a massive pair of 19th century carved oak corbels, both 5 feet tall (est. $1,500-$1,800).

Early American furniture will feature lot 140, a circa 1820 Hepplewhite French foot cherry slant front desk, 44 inches tall by 47 ½ inches wide by 23 inches deep (est. $800-$1,000). There are nine Mid-Century copper-plated Halophane pendant lights to consider, with pre-sale estimates that should settle in the $1,000-$2,00 range each. A Josephine chandelier by Marian Jamieson, 21 inches in height by 27 inches in diameter, is expected to illuminate the room for $1,200-$1,500.

The rest of the catalog is an eclectic mix of tempting items, to include furniture by Jens Risom (Danish-American, 1916-2016); a Mehlin grand piano; architectural elements; lighting (to include Handel); French bronze; Mission; sterling silver; a collection of professional cameras; a large collection of Waterford; Lladro; Royal Copenhagen; toys and trains; cloisonne; Royal Commemoratives; artworks by Louise M. Kamp, C. Ricciardi and Clare Leighton; and more.

Internet bidding will be facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com, BidSquare.com and the George Cole Auctions website (www.georgecoleauctions.com).

In-person previews will be held at the George Cole Auctions gallery on Friday, March 7th, from noon to 6 pm; on Saturday, March 8th, from 1-4 pm; on weekdays, Monday thru Friday, from 1-3 pm; or by appointment. All times are Eastern. To schedule an appointment, call 845-758-9114; or, send an email to mailbox@georgecoleauctions.com.

To learn more about George Cole Auctions and the estates auction planned for Saturday, March 8th, please visit www.georgecoleauctions.com. Updates are posted frequently.

