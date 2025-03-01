Crescent City’s March 21-22 Estates Auction will Feature Artworks by Emile Munier, „Gib“ Singleton and Clementine Hunter

New Orleans, LA, USA, Mar 1, 2025 — An oil on canvas portrait painting by Emile Munier (French, 1840-1895); a pair of bronze sculptures by Gilbert “Gib” Singleton (Mo./N.M., 1936-2014); an Imperial Folio and two hand-colored engravings by John James Audubon (American, 1785-1851); and an oil on canvas board by Clementine Hunter (La., 1887-1988) will all come up for bid in Crescent City Auction Gallery’s Estates Auction slated for March 21-22, live and online.

The sale consists of 755 lots, mostly pulled from prominent estates and collections throughout the South. Featured will be property from a New Orleans gentleman antiquarian and a notable natural history collection, plus many fine items people have come to expect from Crescent City.

The oil painting by Emile Munier is titled Portrait of Colonel Henry Octavius Seixas, New Orleans (1841-1911). Done in 1891, the work is artist signed and dated upper right and measures 36 ¼ inches by 29 inches (minus the giltwood frame). It carries an estimate of $10,000-$20,000.

The bronze statues mounted on wood bases by Gilbert “Gib” Singleton are titled Between the Acts (1984) and Lady with a Bowl (20th century). Both depict tall, thin figures. Between the Acts is 20 ½ inches tall (est. $9,000-$12,000). Lady with a Bowl is 32 inches tall (est. 6,000-$9,000).

Three lots are dedicated to the outstanding work of John James Audubon. They are as follows:

– Lot 491: An Oppenheimer Field Museum Edition of Audubon’s Fifty Best, from The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America Imperial Folio (1839-1844), featuring 50 color facsimiles on watercolor paper, 1999, after John James Audubon (est. $6,000-$10,000).

– Lot 492: A hand-colored engraving with aquatint of a Black-Billed Cuckoo (No. 7, Pl. 32), from The Birds of America (1827-1838), published in London by Robert Havell (est. $8,000-$12,000).

– Lot 493: A hand-colored engraving with aquatint of a Whip-Poor-Will (With Black Oak) (No. 17, Pl. 82), from The Birds of North America (1827-1838), published in London by Robert Havell (est. $7,000-$10,000).

The oil on canvas board painting titled Wash Day by the renowned African American folk artist Clementine Hunter is a fine representation of her work and is expected to fetch $4,000-$8,000.

It will be an eclectic sale, with merchandise ranging from an extensive collection of Wedgwood (lot 376 consists of three pieces of encaustic Wedgwood basalt and terracotta vases, estimated at $900-$1,200); a selection of fine watches (including lots 444 and 443, Rolex and Officine Panerai Radiomir men’s watches); a fine selection of small bronze sculptures; and an equally fine selection of jewelry items (ones that feature diamonds, emeralds, rubies, sapphires and more).

It wouldn’t be a Crescent City auction without something to do with the New Orleans tradition of Mardi Gras. Lot 704 is a chromolithograph on paper Mardi Gras parade bulletin Rex from 1917, titled The Gifts of the Gods to Louisiana (est. $600-$1,200). Lot 712 consists of two Mardi Gras Ball Favor Brochures, titled Mistick Krewe of Comus, from 1897 and 1898 (est. $500-$1,000).

Louisiana artists will be represented by Alexander John Drysdale (1870-1934), whose oil on wash board painting titled Bayou Scene with Live Oak and Pirogue is expected to finish at $1,200-$1,800; and Robert Rucker (1931-2002), whose watercolor and gouache on paper titled Circle Gallery, French Quarter, has a modest estimate of $600-$900.

Artists from other countries will also be featured. A few examples are as follows:

– Lot 497, an oil on canvas by Marcel Dyf (French, 1899-1985), titled Bouquet of Flowers, signed lower right (est. $4,000-$6,000).

– Lot 548, an oil on panel by Knute (Sven August) Heldner (Swedish/American/La., 1886-1952), titled Horse Rider at Malus-Beauregard House (Chalmette Battlefield) (est. $2,500-$3,500).

– Lot 542, an oil on panel by Niek Van Der Plas (Dutch, b. 1954), titled Second Line Down the French Quarter (est. $2,000-$3,000).

The furniture category should pique bidder interest, with offerings that include a 6-piece, early 20th century French Art Nouveau inlaid walnut bedroom suite, featuring an armoire, a bed, two nightstands and two chairs (est. $1,500-$2,500); a 19th century English Victorian marble-top carved mahogany sideboard (est. $700-$1,200); and a pair of 20th century Art Deco style armchairs, the rolled backs with arms that integrate to rear legs, banquet seat (est. $700-$1,000).

Wonderful decorative accessories will be plentiful, to include a 20th century Louisiana cast iron sugar kettle with a large, flared rim (est. $1,200-$1,800); a 19th century French Louis XVI crème peinte eagle lectern, the spread wing eagle with a snake perched on a sphere ledger shelf (est. $1,200-$1,500); a 19th century French Louis XV style giltwood and gesso overmantel mirror, the ‘C’ scroll having a central floral crest (est. $800-$1,200); and a group of 18 20th century sterling silver goblets by Fisher, #71 (est. $1,500-$2,500).

Internet bidding will be provided by the company website (CrescentCityAuctionGallery.com) and app, as well as LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Phone and absentee bids will also be taken. In-gallery previews will be held beginning Wednesday, March 12th, through Thursday, March 20th, excluding weekend days, from 10 am to 5 pm Central time. No appointment is necessary. The Crescent City gallery is located at 1330 St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans, La.

Absentee and phone bids will be accepted until 1 pm Central time the day before the auction. A 28 percent buyer’s premium will be applied for online bidders or those paying with a credit card. A 25 percent buyer’s premium will be applied in-house. A printed catalog is available; please call 504-529-5057 or send a request via email to info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com.

For more information regarding Crescent City Auction Gallery and the two-day Estates Auction planned for Friday and Saturday, March 21st and 22nd, beginning at 10 am Central time both days, please visit www.crescentcityauctiongallery.com. Updates are posted frequently.

