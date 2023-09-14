Outstanding Collections are in Cottone Auctions‘ Important Clocks & Timepieces Auction, September 30

Geneseo, NY, USA, Sep 13, 2023 — Cottone Auctions will present an Important Clocks & Timepieces Auction on Saturday, September 30th, starting promptly at 12 o’clock noon Eastern time. The sale will feature the collection of internationally known scholar and horologist Thomas Grimshaw of Cheshire, Conn.; the lifelong collection of Dr. Stephen Wallace, also of Cheshire, Conn.; and clocks from the collection of Jim Cipra from Long Beach, Calif.

The auction is loaded with a large selection of clocks, automatons, vintage Bakelite radios, automobiles and more from various estates and private collections. The full catalog, complete with photos and detailed descriptions, can be viewed now, at www.cottoneauctions.com.

Items from the collection Thomas Grimshaw include a fine and rare E. Howard & Co. No. 6 “Figure Eight” regulator clock (est. $15,000-$25,000; a rare E. Howard No. 70 “Kosmic” wall regulator clock (est. $15,000-$25,000); and a beautiful Joseph Nye Dunning timepiece (est. $5,000-$8,000). Grimshaw’s collection also includes a pristine collection of Bakelike radios and rare automatons, as well as automobiles, including a 1967 Corvette Stingray and a 1956 Lincoln Continental Mark II.

From the collection of the esteemed Dr. Stephen Wallace, items include a rare Pennsylvania Pillar & Scroll shelf clock (est. $15,000-$25,000); a Joseph Ives shelf clock (est. $8,000-$12,000); ); an attractive Simon Willard Banjo clock (est. $10,000-$15,000) and a stately Curtiss & Clark miniature Carved Empire shelf clock (est. $7,000-$10,000). Additional pieces include a J.C. Brown Acorn clock (est. $7,000-$10,000); an Eli Terry Outside Escapement Pillar & Scroll clock (est. $8,000-$12,000); and an impressive Aaron Dodd Crane astronomical year clock (est. $30,000-$50,000).

Notable items from the collection of renowned horology scholar James Cipra include a hard-to-find American musical clock by John J. Parry (est. $10,000-$15,000); a Louis XV ormolu, marble, and poryphyry Pendule à Cercles Tournants clock (est. $15,000-$25,000); an exceedingly rare, one of three known, American organ clock by Kirk (est. $10,000-$15,000); a rare Chinese-made automaton bracket clock (est. $8,000-$12,000); and the only known example of a Juvet Celestial Time globe (est. $15,000-$25,000).

The sale will also include cars from the collection of Dr. Fred and Vanne Cohen from Jupiter, Fla. They include a 1967 Austin Healey 3000 Mark III convertible (est. $20,000-$40,000); and a 1955 Ford Thunderbird (est. $10,000-$15,000).

The sale will be held at Cottone Auctions’ gallery at 120 Court St. Geneseo, N.Y. Previews will be held by appointment. Live in-house and online bidding will be available through Cottone Auctions. Register to bid at live.cottoneauctions.com. Telephone and absentee bids are accepted. To place bids, you may call the Cottone Auctions gallery at (585) 243-1000, or register through cottoneauctions.com. Online bidding will also be accessible through Invaluable.com and LiveAuctioneers.com.

For more information about Cottone Auctions’ Important Clocks & Timepieces Auction on Saturday September 30th, please visit www.cottoneauctions.com or call (585) 243-1000.

