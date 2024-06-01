New Spherehead Pillow Provides Spinal Alignment and Comfort

Warwick, RI, June 01, 2024 — Odd. It doesn’t look like a standard rectangular pillow. Because it is not a standard rectangular pillow.

Founder and visionary Alizah Josette, a Warwick, RI resident and paralegal, struggled to find an adequate pillow that would allow unrestricted movement but prevent harmful twists and strains of the head and neck muscles. Through her persistence, dedication and numerous prototypes, she unlocked the secret to a soothing night’s sleep – a pillow that cradles and supports the head and neck, promotes alignment of the spine, and allows flexibility of sleeping positions.

Round and scooped out, the patented Spherehead Pillow offers a unique physical shape and physical benefits. Within a week, most users adapt and blossom.

The 100% Charmeuse pillowcase, which comes with the pillow, is beneficial for all hair types. While the pillowcase is machine washable and durable, the smooth material bolsters healthy hair and helps prevent breakage.

Chiropractors not only suggest it to patients, but use it nightly. Dr. Michael J. Gottfried, a Newport, RI-based chiropractor commented, “The Spherehead Pillow completely changed both my sleep experience and daily sense of wellbeing.”

Spherehead’s innovative design offers restorative sleep every night by providing gentle support of the head and neck and promoting proper spine alignment. Spherehead’s unique design embraces sleeping habits and benefits the body. The Spherehead memory foam pillow cradles the head and mirrors the natural curve of the cervical spine. Back sleepers enjoy unrestricted movement, while Spherehead prevents damaging twists and turns of the head and neck allowing muscles to relax and unwind.

The Spherehead pillow does not interfere with any sleep apparatus, such as an eye mask or a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine. Side sleepers appreciate the gentle contour of the Spherehead pillow that rests along the curve of the cheek, ensuring the face is unobstructed.

The Spherehead Pillow is available on Amazon and retails for $59.99. Pillows can be ordered at – https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CZP9497S.

The company is also partnering with chiropractors and other healthcare professionals to make the pillow readily available.

For more information, visit http://www.SphereheadPillow.com.