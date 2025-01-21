New Frontier’s Western Collectibles and Firearms Show is Slated to be Held February 14th-16th in Durant, Oklahoma

Durant, OK, USA, January 20, 2025 — The New Frontier Western Collectibles and Firearms Show will be held the weekend of February 14th-16th at the Choctaw Casino & Resort Conference Center in Durant.

This year’s event will feature a large assortment of new and antique firearms, accessories, knives and edged weapons, cowboy and Indian artifacts, relics, Western memorabilia and antiques, jewelry and more.

“Durant is one of the fastest growing cities in Oklahoma and is accessible to our guests in Oklahoma and north Texas,” said Scott Tarbell, the owner of New Frontier, based in Loveland, Colorado. “We look forward to seeing everyone for this new show.”

Vendor setup will take place on Friday, February 14th, from 8am to 12 o’clock noon Central time. The show times are Saturday, February 15th, from 9am to 5pm, and Sunday, February 16th, from 9am to 2 pm. The show is open to the public all three days.

New Frontier conducts two Western Collectibles and Firearms Shows per year. The other one is in Cheyenne, Wyoming. This year’s Cheyenne show will be held August 22nd-24th at the Laramie County Events Center at Archer, located at 3801 Archer Parkway in Cheyenne.

Unlike the Durant event, which is strictly a show, Cheyenne will feature an auction component. Past auctions have included a pair of Monte Montana boots ($3,000); a Plains Indian beaded vest ($2,850); a Mehl Larson bronze statue ($3,785); a pair of Plains ceremonial moccasins ($3,452); and a Plains war shirt ($$6,230).

Future auctions will feature a scarce pair of Phillips and Gutierrez spurs; a Navajo silver bridle; a pair of Hamley Pinto angora chaps; a Pat Gill silver saddle; a Ken Payne bronze statue; a Navajo chief’s blanket; and a Lyle Tayson oil painting.

Scott Tarbell was born into a ranching family and grew up in the Dakotas and Wyoming, where he attended the University of Wyoming. As a young child, Scott had a fascination and interest in Western heritage. Little did he realize this would become not only his life’s passion but also his career path.

While still in his early teens, Scott went to work for several dealers who specialized in horses, horse-drawn equipment, and antique cowboy and Indian collectibles.

Since the early 1980s, Scott has worked for numerous major Western auction companies across the United States. As a result, he has refined and focused his business model to specialize in pre-1900 Western artifacts, as well as Colt and Winchester firearms. He is well respected by his peers and throughout the industry for his involvement in the field.

Scott has a presence at all major firearms shows across the United States. His focus has been greatly enabled by having immediate access to many sources of the grand era of the American cowboy and Native American population. Subsequently he has been able to spotlight phenomenal finds that are true “old West collectibles” within the industry.

Keeping the industry in the public eye and maintaining the love and respect for our Western history alive through its artifacts has truly become Scott’s dream. Going forward, it is his passion to promote the Durant and Cheyenne events in order to preserve and amplify America’s heritage and the populace of our people that love the whole spectrum of weaponry, new and old.

Scott feels confident that his dealers, clients, visitors, and enthusiasts alike will benefit from the broader market and larger collector population in the marketplace. Quite simply, there is such a concentration of those who share the love and history of the Old West, and all its Grand Heritage, that he will continue to follow his passion by keeping this great history alive.

The preferred hotel for the upcoming New Frontier Western Collectibles and Firearms Show is the venue itself – the Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant, Oklahoma. The group rate is $219 per night. Guests can call to reserve a room, 24 hours a day, at 800-788-2464. Press #1 to reach the reservations department and mention offer code NEWFRONTIER25 for the group rate.

Other hotel options in Durant include Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Durant; La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham; and Best Western Markita Inn. Folks can learn more about Durant by visiting the websites Durant.org/278/Tourism and Travelok.com/durant.

To learn more about New Frontier and the New Frontier Western Collectibles and Firearms Show being held the weekend of February 14th-16th at the Choctaw Casino & Resort Conference Center in Durant, Oklahoma, please visit www.NewFrontierShow.com.

About New Frontier:

New Frontier is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado. Later this year, the 16th Annual New Frontier Show and Auction will take place in Cheyenne, Wyoming. These events are held in order to preserve and amplify America’s heritage and the populace of the people who love the whole spectrum of weaponry, new and old. Dealers, clients, visitors, and enthusiasts alike will benefit from the broader market and larger collector population in the marketplace. To learn more, visit http://www.NewFrontierShow.com.

