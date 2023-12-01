Movie Casting Agents, Directors, and Producers Are Looking At West Africa For Future Films

Atlanta, GA, USA, November 30, 2023 — Bishop DJ Roker visited Nigeria, West Africa in 2014, on a mission trip with his Church, and fell in love with the people, food, and culture. Now, almost a decade later, he intends to return again to the sub-Saharan nation, but this time for entirely different mission altogether. Roker, the President and CEO of the Atlanta-based consulting firm DJR Media and Marketing Inc, has been in talks with several independent filmmakers and production companies in the United States and the U.K., in an effort to partner and collaborate together to invest in family-friendly movies, filmed and produced in Africa.

Nollywood, Nigeria’s film industry, is the world’s second-largest, behind India’s Bollywood. However, despite its impressive size and reach, Nollywood face several challenges that limits its growth and impact. One of the biggest being the need for funding. Nigerian films are often made on shoestring budgets, which limits the production quality. Yet, in spite of these challenges, the films produced are very relatable to the average Nigerian and West African. Oftentimes, Nollywood films tackle social issues and problems facing the culture on a daily basis. And because they’re so relatable and trendy, this popularity leads to social change. West African films are starting to have an impact on social norms and attitudes Continent-wide. They’re constantly challenging traditional values and beliefs and inspiring people to think differently about the world around them.

DJR Media and Marketing Inc, plans to invest in Africa’s growing film industry, by producing positive, family-oriented films and movies, primarily featuring West African actors from Nigeria, Ghana, and neighboring countries. Within a decade, we endeavor to produce and distribute hundreds of quality films worldwide, beginning with our first 10 allotment in 2025, says DJ Roker, investor and executive producer.

With over $6.4 billion in revenue and more than 2,500 movies made per year, Nigerian cinematography has seen a substantial improvement in recent years as a result of government support and modern cinemas being built throughout the African continent.

Nollywood is currently one of the world’s top film industries, producing more movies each year than America’s Hollywood. What’s more, is that Ghanian actors have also benefited from the successes of the Nigerian film industry. The increased collaboration between Nigeria and Ghana, its closest neighbor, has led to the resurgence of Ghana’s film industry. However, many Ghanaian movies are also being distributed by Nigerian distributors due to Nigeria’s large market, which has contributed to the popularity of many Ghanaian actors.

DJ ROKER, Writer/Producer/Talent Agent

DJ Roker, President and CEO of DJR Media and Marketing Inc, boasts a multifaceted career as an American media and marketing consultant, and television booking agent. Trained in broadcast-journalism, his journey has encompassed roles as a photojournalist, video editor, producer, publishing and distribution agent, and A&R Representative. With over two decades of experience, Roker excels in directing and advising a diverse clientele and associates in content creation, publishing, and media relations.

Originating from the Bahamas, DJ Roker pursued broadcast-journalism studies and secured internships at WMBM Radio and WPLG Television in Miami, Florida. Post-graduation, he contributed to the Nassau Guardian, a Bahamian newspaper, before making waves at WHBQ-TV (FOX 13) in Memphis, Tennessee in 2002. In 2004, he founded DJR Media, an influential media marketing and television production company. Under his leadership, the company produced compelling broadcast content, brokered publishing deals, and orchestrated guest appearances on renowned national platforms like the FOX News Channel, FOX & Friends, BBC America, PBS, NPR’s This American Life, MSNBC, CNN Headline News, Hannity & Colmes, Morning Express with Robin Meade, and At-Large with Geraldo Rivera.

A distinguished member of the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ), the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), the National Press Photographers Association (NPPA), the American Society of Composers Authors and Publishers (ASCAP), and the Music Producers Guild (UK); DJ Roker transcends his media roles as an ordained minister, radio and television host, and podcaster. His magnetic presence extends to speaking engagements at seminars and conferences, where he imparts wisdom on faith, leadership, and personal development. DJ Roker’s impactful journey continues to leave an indelible mark on the realms of media and beyond.

