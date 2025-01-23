Miller & Miller’s Online Auctions, Feb 8 and 9, will Feature Museum-Quality Canadian Furniture, Original Artworks, more

New Hamburg, Ontario, Canada, January 23, 2025 — Several spectacular signed pieces of museum-quality Canadiana furniture, as well as original paintings by the English-born Canadian artist Ted Harrison (1926-2015) and acclaimed Nova Scotia folk artist Maud Lewis (1903-1970) are expected highlights in two days of online auctions slated for Saturday and Sunday, February 8th and 9th, by Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd., beginning promptly at 9am Eastern time both days.

The Saturday, February 8th Select Canadiana Furniture, Folk Art, Textiles and Pottery auction is packed with 325 lots of Canadiana, pottery and stoneware, textiles, art glass, lamps and lighting. The Sunday, February 9th Post-War Canadian Folk Art sale is a tidier event, with just 74 lots of post-war Canadian folk art by Harrison, Lewis and others such as Charlie Tanner (1904-1982) and Joe Norris (1924-1996). Like Maud Lewis, both Tanner and Norris hailed from Nova Scotia.

“This is a landmark sale,” said Ethan Miller of Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. “The three signed pieces of furniture include an untouched original schrank in paint, inlaid with initials for the maker John Klempp of Neustadt, Ontario; a Sam Bricker chest of drawers, prominently inlaid ‘MB’, known as the dowry chest he made his daughter Mary; and a Quebec arbalète commode with carved feet and leg brackets in superb condition with 200 years of impeccable provenance.”

All three are documented, Miller commented, adding, “The sale also features other ‘book’ pieces including rare pottery and folk art.” These are online-only auctions. There is no in-person event to attend, but bidders can tune in to the live webcast February 8th and 9th to watch the lots close in real time. Online bidding will be provided by the Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. website (MillerandMillerAuctions.com) and LiveAuctioneers.com. Phone and absentee bids accepted.

The Quebec arbalète commode is shown in the book Les Meubles Anciens Du Canada Français by Jean Palardy (p. 303, Plate 495). The consignor said of the piece, „My grandmother received it from a Madame Langlois, who was a good friend. It, in turn, came to my father when my grandmother died, and then came into my possession when my father passed away in 1994.“ The commode could very well take home top lot honors, with a pre-sale estimate of $30,000-$50,000.

All estimates in this report are in Canadian dollars.

The circa 1880 Ontario “schrank” (German for cabinet or cupboard), in original paint, has upper panels bearing the initials “J” and “K”, for the famed maker John Klempp (1857-1914), a hotel proprietor and cabinetmaker known for his inlaid furniture and smaller objects from 1870-1890. It’s in excellent untouched condition and beautifully crafted in pine, with elegant proportions and supported by a scalloped base with a center drop and a carved cartouche (est. $18,000-$25,000).

Lot 198 is an early impressive Adirondack-style hooked rug with a large central image of two stags facing out with their heads turned while they seem to be standing on a bed of leaves against a mottled brown background. The rug, made in Quebec circa 1890-1920, is in good condition, with strong colors, and measures 96 inches by 84 inches. It’s currently mounted for display with Velcro strips on a wooden frame but could still be used as a floor carpet (est. $12,000-$15,000).

Lot 217 is an oil on canvas painting by Chief James Beaver (1846-1925) of the Six Nations Reserve in Brantford, Ontario. Painted with precise detail, it’s an excellent example of the artist’s work, with a red trimmed white house, a black picket fence and a white church to the side with outbuildings. The circa 1900 work, with strong colors, is 23 ½ inches by 35 ½ inches (canvas, minus frame), and signed lower right “Chief Beaver Oil Painter” (est. $8,000-$12,000).

On to February 9th, where Maud Lewis is expected to finish atop the leader board again, as she has in so many past Miller & Miller auctions. Her iconic oil on beaverboard titled Three Black Cats was rendered in the second half of 1965. This image is also found in marmalade and white colors. Three Black Cats is a serial image only found in the 1960s. This example, 11 ½ inches by 14 inches, is artist signed and comes with a signed letter of authenticity (est. $20,000-$30,000).

Also expected to do well that day is the 1988 acrylic on canvas by Ted Harrison titled Japan, Harrison’s interpretation of the Japanese culture. Through bold colors and dramatic landscapes, he achieves harmony between tradition and modernity, as well as nature and the human spirit. The 24 inch by 36 inch work was inspired by Harrison’s travels and appreciation for Japanese aesthetics. It’s signed and inscribed “Japan” and “Harrison” in Kanji (est. $20,000-$25,000).

Lot 36 is a painted wood carving by Charlie Tanner titled Family Group (Eagle Head, Nova Scotia. 1981). Tanner’s carving style is unique and unmistakable. This boldly carved and colorful work, 12 ¼ inches tall and artist signed, portrays an interaction among Tanner’s iconic bulbous figures. There are many single figure Tanners, but very few multiple-figure Tanners. This is an exquisite example of folk-art sculpture by one of Canada’s finest folk artists (est. $3,500-$5,000).

Lot 55 is an acrylic on canvas painting by Joe Norris titled Swordfish and Harpooners (Lower Prospect, Nova Scotia, circa 1985). Norris’s robust paint colors, endearing subject matter and the accurate depiction of life on the ocean are all on display. His attention to detail often included painting the frames of his work with flowers, birds or stars. This work is artist signed lower right (“Joe Norris”) and is housed in the original 24 ½ inch by 40 ½ inch frame (est. $9,000-$12,000).

Here is a link to the February 8th auction on the Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. website: https://live.millerandmillerauctions.com/auctions/4-FNB4TX/select-canadiana-furniture-folk-art-textiles-and-pottery. Here is a link to the February 9th auction, also on the Miller & Miller site: https://live.millerandmillerauctions.com/auctions/4-FNB8BR/post-war-canadian-folk-art.

To learn more about Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. and the February 8th and 9th auctions, visit www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com.

About Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.:

Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is Canada’s trusted seller of high-value collections and is always accepting quality consignments. The firm specializes in watches and jewelry, art, antiques and high-value collectibles. Its mission is to provide collectors with a trusted place to buy and sell. To consign a single piece, an estate or a collection, you may call them at (519) 573-3710; or, you can e-mail them at info@millerandmillerauctions.com. To learn more about Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd., please visit www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com. Updates are posted frequently.

Media Contact:

Ethan Miller

Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.

59 Webster Street

New Hamburg, Ont., CD N3A 1W8

519-5473-3710

info@millerandmillerauctions.com

http://www.millerandmillerauctions.com