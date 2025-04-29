Mark’s Moving & Storage, Inc Awarded The Best Sustainable Business Award by Westborough EDC

Westborough, MA, April 29, 2025 — Moving matters. In recognition of their effort to help Westborough and area residents in need via the collection, storage and delivery of repurposed furniture, appliances and electronics, Marks Moving & Storage, Inc., based in Westborough, and its non-profit division Mark’s Northeastern Furniture Foundation have been awarded the Best Sustainable Business Award to Marks Moving & Storage, Inc. The honor was bestowed as part of the Westborough Economic Development Committee (EDC) „Year in Review“ Awards Celebration.

“We are humbled and grateful for the recognition of our efforts to help outfit homes of our neighbors in need,” noted Mark Silverman, President, CEO and founder of Marks Moving & Storage, Inc., located at 111 Milk Street, Westborough, MA.

He added, “Our entire staff works diligently to connect large donors of household goods to non-profit organizations with direct ties to families in need of a hand up. We act as the catalyst to pick up, store and deliver on that promise. It is an honor to serve others and make a difference.”

The „Year in Review“ Awards Celebration is an annual event, hosted by the Westborough Economic Development Committee (EDC), to bring state and municipal officials together with local business leaders to honor Westborough based companies and highlight the town’s impressive economic accomplishments.

This year the event’s featured keynote speaker was Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll. The event was held on April 25th at the Forbes Building Great Hall, Westborough.

“We are a resource, not a commodity,” Silverman said. “We’re focused on helping people solve problems. Often people and companies move and store things because of relocation to an assisted living facility, or as a result of a fire, flood or divorce. We also assist many local and national companies with expansion or downsizing. We want to help by moving and storing belongings safely, securely and with great care.”

Mark’s Moving and Storage’s offers a wide range of moving and storage services, including commercial on demand warehouse storage local and long-distance residential and corporate moving, air freight, container shipping, record storage management, disposal, packing and unpacking services, portable storage containers, warehousing and fire and flood remediation.

Mark’s Moving and Storage’s non-profit division Mark’s Northeastern Furniture Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and was established to re-purpose discarded furniture and provide for charities and individuals in need. Since 2011, the foundation and its partners have distributed thousands of pieces of re-purposed furniture. More than 1,000,000 pounds of furniture have been given to individuals and local charities, such as the United Way of Tri-County and Household Goods.

Mark’s Moving & Storage has been helping people move since 1979. The company is located at 111 Milk St., Westborough. The organization operates more than 100,000 square feet of storage space and more than 30 trucks and trailers. For additional information, call 508-983-6000 or 800-966-MARK, or visit the firm’s website, http://www.marksmoving.com.

