Marinomed expands into Italy and broadens its portfolio

Vienna, 3 June 2020.Marinomed Biotech AG, a globally operating biopharmaceutical company based in Vienna, is entering the Italian market for cold remedies via its Carragelose®products. This market is the third-largest of its kind in Europe. New marketing partner Fidia Farmaceutici Spa is set to offer Carragelose®-based nasal sprays on the Italian market as of autumn 2020. Oral Carragelose®products such as throat sprays and lozenges will also become available to more than 60 million Italians in the following year.

In addition, Marinomed has signed a contract with Sanova Pharma GesmbH, its first distribution partner for Carravin. Carravin offers the combined benefits of a fast-acting decongestant nasal spray with the anti-viral properties of Carragelose®. Its market launch is scheduled for 2021 once the product has obtained bibliographical approval.

Extended product pipeline

Besides expanding into new markets, Marinomed is consistently working on the continuous development of its products and platforms, particularly the growth of its product pipeline. “New additions to our pipeline include four Marinosolv®projects for various areas of application in the fields of respiratory and gastrointestinal conditions”, says CSO Dr Eva Prieschl-Grassauer.

In terms of the Carragelose®platform, a clinical Phase 1 trial for an inhalation solution as an acute treatment for viral pneumonia is in the preparation stages. “This is to test both the effectiveness of the Carragelose®polymer on SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses of the respiratory tract”, explains Eva Prieschl-Grassauer.

Marinomed Biotech AG is a biopharmaceutical company with headquarters in Vienna (Austria) and listed on the Prime Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange. The company focuses on the development of innovative products based on patent-protected technology platforms in the field of respiratory and ophthalmological diseases. The Marinosolv®technology platform increases the efficacy of hardly soluble compounds for the treatment of sensitive tissues such as the eyes and nose. The Carragelose®platform comprises innovative patent-protected products targeting viral infections of the respiratory tract. Carragelose®is used in nasal sprays, throat sprays and lozenges, which are sold via international partners in over 40 countries worldwide. Further information is available at: www.marinomed.com.

