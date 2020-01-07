Margot Robbie at 77th Golden Globe Awards

Hair by Moroccanoil Celebrity Hairstylist Bryce Scarlett

Actress Margot Robbie stunned on the red carpet at the 77th Golden Globe Awards in a soft and angelic hairstyle created by Moroccanoil Celebrity Hairstylist Bryce Scarlett. Margot Robbie is nominated for Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in Bombshell.

Speaking to the inspiration, Moroccanoil Celebrity Hairstylist, Bryce Scarlett said, „I wanted her hair to have a slept-in textured soft waves look to complement her bold and modern Chanel gown.“

To recreate the look by Bryce Scarlett for Moroccanoil, follow the below step-by-step instructions and products below.

FREE Hi-Res Photo & Product Imagery:

http://bit.ly/moroccanoil-golden-globes-2020

Photo Credit: Valerie Macon

Photo Caption: „Margot Robbie attends the 77th Golden Globe Awards with hair by Moroccanoil Celebrity Hairstylist Bryce Scarlett – 1.5.20“

Get The Look:

– On damp hair, use a dime size amount of Moroccanoil Treatment Light to provide the perfect foundation for styling.

– Next, apply Moroccanoil Volumizing Mousse at the roots of the hair and pea-sized amount of Moroccanoil Blow Dry Concentrate at the ends.

– Spray Moroccanoil Perfect Defense to protect from heat, then begin to blow the hair out with a 2 inch round brush for a smooth and full-bodied finish.

– Then, take the hair in a few large braids and use a flat iron over the braids to create S waves look.

– Release the braids and brush the hair out and then use a flat iron to soften out the waves around around the frame of the face and crown.

– Break up the waves with your fingers and spray Moroccanoil Dry Texture Dry generously throughout the hair while keeping the arch around the frame of the face.

– Apply, Moroccanoil Mending Infusion at the ends of the hair for a silky finish.

– Lastly, spray Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray Medium throughout sections of the hair to hold the look in place.

ÜBER MOROCCANOIL®

Moroccanoil bietet innovative, leicht anwendbare und wirkungsvolle Produkte, die jeden Haartyp in natürlich schönes und gesundes Haar verwandeln. Als Erfinder und Pionier luxuriöser, mit Arganöl angereicherter Haarpflege-Produkte ist Moroccanoil zum Laufsteg-Hit unter Mode- und Beautyinsidern geworden. Bei Mode- und TV-Stylisten sowie deren hochkarätigen, prominenten Kunden hat die Marke Kultstatus. Vor acht Jahren gegründet sind die Moroccanoil Produkte mittlerweile in über 65 Ländern weltweit erhältlich. Das luxuriöse Hair Care Sortiment umfasst Produkte für jedes Haar und seine besonderen Bedürfnisse. Patentierte, innovative Inhaltsstoffe sorgen für fantastische Ergebnisse. Moroccanoil Produkte sind exklusiv in ausgewählten Salons erhältlich. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.moroccanoil.de Für tägliche Updates und Einblicke hinter die Kulissen folgen Sie Moroccanoil auf Twitter www.twitter.com/moroccanoil, Instagram www.instagram.com/moroccanoil oder verfolgen Sie die Beautytutorials auf YouTube.

@moroccanoil

Firmenkontakt

Kribber International GmbH

Thorsten Kribber

An der Flachsröße 1 a

64367 Mühltal

06151 660 646

info@kribber.de

http://www.moroccanoil.de/

Pressekontakt

Peter Sechehaye PR

Peter Sechehaye

Stollbergstr. 11

80539 München

089 2727 2620

moroccanoil@sechehaye.com

http://www.sechehaye.com

Bildquelle: @Valerie Macon