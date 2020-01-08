LaTribuna Christian Publishing Investigates Preventable Deaths and Injuries in American Hospitals

Phoenix, AZ, Jan 08, 2020 — The Journal of Patient Safety recently published a study which concluded that as many as 440,000 people die each year from preventable medical errors in hospitals. Tens of thousands also die from preventable mistakes outside hospitals, such as deaths from missed diagnoses or because of injuries from medications.

LaTribuna’s investigations into this matter have found that there are over ten thousand preventable medical injuries per day in American hospitals alone, these numbers are even higher when we take into account nursing homes, care centers and medical rehabs.

Medical errors rank behind heart disease and cancer as the third leading cause of death in the U.S., Johns Hopkins researchers say. … Based on an analysis of prior research, the Johns Hopkins study estimates that more than 400000 Americans die each year from medical errors. Only heart disease and cancer rank higher in deaths per year then preventable medical errors. Preventable medical errors are now the third leading cause of death in the United States.

Chaplain Paul Vescio CEO of LaTribuna Christian Publishing is quoted saying, “The need to educate the public about how to protect ourselves when entering into American healthcare is vital for our loved ones survival. Even something as simple as washing hands and not going into a hospital setting when dealing with the flu or a cold can save lives. Learning how infection spreads and how we as a nation can prevent the spreading of infection is the key to insuring a healthy and safe environment in American healthcare.”

Chaplain Paul is also quoted saying, “Totally preventable medical mistakes in American hospitals is now a national health care crises. With over 400000 preventable deaths per year and with over 10000 preventable injuries per day in American hospitals alone its time for real action from our elected officials to address this important health care issue and begin to lower these numbers and save lives.”

LaTribuna Christian Publishing is committed in bringing news stories that matter most to the public. Chaplain Paul Vescio has written a book called How to Protect Our Families in American Healthcare.

