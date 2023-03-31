Lapels Cleaners of Indian Land to Hold Grand Opening on April 8 at Indian Land Location

Indian Land, NC, Charlotte, NC, Fort Mill, SC and Naples, FL, March 31, 2023 — Since December 2022, residents of the greater Indian Land area have experienced the future of garment care with the opening of Lapels Cleaners of Indian Land at 6257 Carolina Commons Drive, Indian Land. On Saturday, April 8, the future is officially is here with the grand opening celebration of Lapels Cleaners of Indian Land.

The Grand Opening will kick off at 8:30 with Indian Land Green launching their Second Saturday Monthly Clean Up from the Lapels location. Knowledge Perk Coffee will also be on hand starting at 8:30 to caffeinate the volunteers. Prizes and delicious Crumbl Cookies will be available throughout the day.

“We truly hit the ground running when we acquired this location from Natural Green Cleaners in December and the response from customers has been tremendous,” said Todd Huston, who in addition to Lapels Cleaners of Indian Land also is the owner of Lapels Cleaners of Fort Mill (855 Gold Hill Road, Fort Mill, SC), SC and Lapels Cleaners of Berewick in Charlotte, NC (4815 Berewick Town Center Drive, Charlotte). “We’re hosting this grand opening to thank those customers for their warm response and to introduce new customers to Lapels Cleaners and the environmentally friendly way we clean clothes.”

Huston’s referring to Lapels’ eco-friendly dry-cleaning experience, which they have pioneered over the past two decades. That process features a partnership agreement with GreenEarth®, the dry cleaning industry’s only non-toxic cleaning alternative. Using GreenEarth’s solutions and the latest technology in equipment, Lapels is one of the few dry cleaners able to boast that there is no hazardous waste in their process. Their environmentally friendly cleaning process has no odor and is gentler on clothes, thus lengthening the life of clothes.

“Before opening Lapels Cleaners of Fort Mill, I had a very long and successful management career in retail, specifically in apparel. I have never seen a dry cleaning process that cleans and extends the life of clothing like Lapels,” said Huston.

Huston spent nearly three decades in the fashion retail industry in nearly all facets of the business—sales, marketing, merchandising, operations. Looking for a new challenge, he began researching franchise opportunities where he could best utilize his sales, marketing and organizational skills. Huston chose Lapels Dry Cleaning for its superior business concept and product, in addition to the need for more and better garment cleaners in the greater Charlotte area.

“Lapels Cleaners also sets itself apart with our customer service,” said Huston, who was named Lapels Franchise Owner of the Year in 2019 and 2020. “And that’s another area where we will delight customers.”

Lapels customers are greeted to a warm and inviting reception area, with friendly customer service representatives, and alteration services. Lapels offers its customers Automatic Rewards earning them credit towards free dry cleaning for every dollar they spend, Loyalty Programs, a VIP Program which eliminates the need to wait in line, the use of a 24 Hour Drop Off Service and Home Delivery. Same day service is also available with pick-up after 5 pm.

The day of the Grand Opening, Lapels Cleaners of Indian Land will be open from 8:30am to 4pm. Regular store hours are Monday through Friday, 9:30am to 6 pm and Saturday 10 am to 4 pm. For complete information on Lapels Cleaners of Indian Land, please visit https://mylapels.com/locations/indian-land/

Lapels Cleaners – Environmentally Friendly Cleaners

Each Lapels Cleaners store offers a full slate of services, including dry cleaning; wash, dry & fold; shirt service; tailoring; wedding gown preservation; suede and leather processing; shoe repair.

Lapels Cleaners has received a number of accolades in the franchise world. That includes being ranked again on the 2020 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list for the country’s top Franchise Systems. Entrepreneur’s “Franchise 500” is the best and most comprehensive rating of franchises in the world and is based on objective, quantifiable measures of a franchise operation. Lapels Cleaners has also been named to Franchise Times Top 200+.

Lapels has also achieved acclaim in the dry cleaning industry. Lapels Cleaners and Clean Brands CEO Kevin Dubois is the co-author of Entrepreneurial Insanity in the Dry Cleaning Business, sold on Amazon.com.

Lapels Cleaners is part of Clean Brands, a franchisor for the largest garment care company on the planet. Clean Brands’ holdings include: Lapels Cleaners (https://mylapels.com/), Martinizing Cleaners (https://www.martinizing.com), 1-800-Dry Clean (https://www.1-800-dryclean.com), and Pressed4Time (https://pressed4time.com).

Clean Brands corporate offices are located at 711 5th Avenue South, Suite 210 in Naples, FL.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Lapels Cleaners, contact Michael Eisner at meisner@cleanfranchisebrands.com or 781-829-8780.

Media Contact:

Steven Dubin, PR Works

SDubin@PRWorkZone.com

781-864-1837