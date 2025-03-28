Kintetsu International Launches Much Anticipated Online Hotel Booking Platform

New York, NY, March 28, 2025 — Kintetsu International Express, (U.S.A.), Inc., a leading provider of travel management services, today announced the launch of its innovative new online booking tool, Kintetsu Hotel Planner, designed to give consumers online access to hotel reservations in the U.S. and all over the world, including KIE’s discounted hotel rates.

Since its inception in 1974, KIE has been committed to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. This milestone marks a momentous journey of growth and success as KIE seeks to bring its products and services to a wider audience. KIE is the only U.S. based travel management company to make internal private hotel rates accessible to the general public.

“One of KIE’s marquee products is our signature KIE Preferred Hotel Program. We partner with major hotel brands and individual properties to offer amazing discounts and amenities to our corporate customers,” explained William Sarcona, Director of KIE’s Preferred Hotel Program. Furthermore, he added, “It just made sense to find a vendor we could partner with to allow public access to the same great rates our corporate clients utilize every day.”

Innovation has been at the heart of KIE’s growth, and the company has long sought an online portal that allows visitors to KIE’s website to take advantage of its low hotel rates. Partnering with HotelPlanners, one of the world’s leading travel technology companies in the hotel sector, made our dream a reality. HotelPlanners were able to integrate our rates effortlessly within their platform. Users can be confident knowing they are viewing the most up-to-date availability and pricing information, ensuring a seamless booking process.

Designed for ease of use, the platform’s intuitive interface makes it effortless for users to navigate and find exactly what they are looking for. KIE HotelPlanner’s secure payment system ensures that users can book with confidence.

The implementation of this new site was a challenge, Mr. Sarcona added, “We needed to find a solution where we could pull our discounted hotel rates from our GDS internal computer system into a public platform, and we finally did. It was a challenging and an ambitious endeavor, but most definitely worth it.”

About KIE:

Kintetsu International is among the largest travel management companies in the world. It maintains a full-service global agency with branches in the U.S. and Japan. Travel Weekly Magazine consistently ranks KIE in the top 50 of all U.S. travel agencies.

KIE is a leader in travel management, whose expertise is founded on its vast experiences, global network resources, and innovative solutions. KIE has positioned itself as the premier Japanese TMC in the U.S.

For more information, visit us at www.kintetsu.com or https://kintetsu.hotelplanner.com

About Hotelplanner.com:

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company and hotel booking platform that combines proprietary artificial intelligence and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner is one of the world’s leading providers of individual, group, and corporate travel bookings. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world’s largest online travel agencies, well-known global hotel chains, and individual hotels.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

William Sarcona

Director of Corporate Planning & KIE Hotel Program

KIE / Kintetsu International Express

500 7th Avenue Suite 14126A

New York, N.Y. 10018

212-259-9722

William.Sarcona@kintetsu.com