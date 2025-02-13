Jackson Yelle Foundation to Sponsor Fish Like MADD Fishing Tournament, March 22 in Conway, SC

Conway, SC and Eastham, MA, February 13, 2025 — The Jackson Yelle Foundation announced it will be a Silver sponsor of the Fish Like MADD fishing tournament on March 22 in Conway, South Carolina. The awareness and fundraising event is being put on by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) of South Carolina.

“Our son Jackson was struck and killed by an impaired driver in Myrtle Beach two years ago while on a road trip with Elon University’s club baseball team. So, the efforts of the Jackson Yelle Foundation are very much aligned with MADD,” said Scott Yelle, Jackson’s father. “We’re happy to help sponsor this and other MADD events.”

In addition to his work with the Foundation, Yelle is also a charter boat captain. As part of the Fish Like MADD tournament, he will be giving a talk on fishing and his family’s experience and the aftermath of the tragedy with Jackson.

“Besides baseball, fishing was one of the things Jackson loved to do. So this event fits right in with the other big plans we have for 2025,” said Yelle.

Those plans include visiting 12 Major League Baseball stadiums to make a donation to MLB’s Nike Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) in each of those cities. Last year, Scott Yelle visited 18 MLB stadiums and presented checks for $1000 in each town.

Another wrinkle added to the Foundation’s 2025 activities is the ‚Catch2Heal‘ campaign. Starting on January 27—what would have been Jackson’s 23rd birthday–Scott began a daily catch campaign with the aim of fostering connection, healing, and positive memories with individuals across the nation. The games of catch will continue while in South Carolina as Scott will be playing catch members of a local family that recently lost a mother/wife to an impaired driver.

“Playing catch was one of the things Jackson and I enjoyed doing together. When I heard about Ethan Bryan’s book A Year of Playing Catch (https://amzn.to/4aALrfg), I wanted to make a daily catch part of the work we do with the Foundation,” said Scott. “It’s been a blast so far and I can’t wait to meet some new catch partners at the tournament.”

You can learn more about the Fish Like MADD tournament at https://fundraising.madd.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=1727.

To follow Scott’s 365 Catch2Heal campaign, the Jackson Yelle Foundation has set up an Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/catch2heal/.

For more information or to donate to the Jackson Yelle Foundation, visit https://jacksonyelle.com/. You can also donate by check “Jackson Yelle Foundation” and send to Jackson Yelle Foundation PO Box 86, North Eastham, MA 02651.

